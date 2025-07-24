ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Public M&A – Our Latest Public M&A Podcast

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode in our UK public M&A podcast series, we talk about new Practice Statement 36, on unlisted share alternatives, which has recently been published by the UK Takeover Panel.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Antonia Kirkby,Charles Steward,Stephen Wilkinson
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the latest episode in our UK public M&A podcast series, we talk about new Practice Statement 36, on unlisted share alternatives, which has recently been published by the UK Takeover Panel.

Topics we discuss include:

  • what terms for an unlisted share alternative are acceptable, and what is not acceptable;
  • what rights can be attached to the shares; and
  • the disclosure required.

To listen to the full conversation please visit SoundCloud, Spotify or Apple.

All episodes in our UK public M&A podcast series are available on our public M&A podcast page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Charles Steward
Charles Steward
Photo of Robert Moore
Robert Moore
Photo of Stephen Wilkinson
Stephen Wilkinson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More