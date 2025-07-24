Public M&A – Our Latest Public M&A Podcast

In the latest episode in our UK public M&A podcast series, we talk about new Practice Statement 36, on unlisted share alternatives, which has recently been published by the UK Takeover Panel.
Topics we discuss include:
- what terms for an unlisted share alternative are acceptable, and what is not acceptable;
- what rights can be attached to the shares; and
- the disclosure required.
To listen to the full conversation please visit SoundCloud, Spotify or Apple.
