At the recent Alternative Insights Summit, Coller Capital's Francois Aguerre highlighted mixed macroeconomic signals for private markets in 2024, noting stock recovery and lower inflation but cautioning on high interest rates and LP overallocation to private equity.

A regular briefing for the alternative asset management industry.

At the end of last month, we hosted our third annual Alternative Insights Summit in London. Our theme was Politics, Policy, and Private Capital, and we had a packed agenda – more on that in our next edition.

For the third year running, Coller Capital's Co-Head of Investment and Global Head of Origination, Francois Aguerre, delivered our keynote speech. It was indeed full of insights.

At our 2023 Summit, Francois had wondered whether an AI might take his place at the podium this year – fortunately, not yet. Francois did share Chat GPT's effort to capture the state of the private markets in 2024, but its simplistic view, mainly drawn from Bain's Global Private Equity Report, was no match.

Francois began his keynote by explaining that the macroeconomic indicators tell two stories. There are a number of positives: for example, major stock indices have recovered from a sluggish period, and inflation has come down. But there are still some drags on the market: interest rates remain very high, and a large proportion of LPs are overallocated to private equity.

