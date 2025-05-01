You Wouldn't Steal A... Font?

The iconic anti-piracy campaign from the early 2000s likened pirating films to stealing physical goods such as handbags, cars, and TV sets - but it turns out, in an ironic twist, that the font used for the advert was itself pirated.

Under UK law, typefaces can enjoy copyright protection as 'artistic works'. It appears however, that the anti-piracy campaign used the pirated font "Xband-Rough" rather than the licensed font "FF Confidential".

While the font's original creator, Mr van Rossum, appears to see the funny side in this instance, using protected works of intellectual property without permission can land users in hot water. Before launching new content, it's always best to check that you have permission to use the assets your campaign is built upon. Because you wouldn't steal a handbag, a car, a TV - or a font.

"The irony of it having used a pirated font is just precious" news.sky.com/...

