People Focus: Arron Halait – Corporate Law

Arron is a Corporate Finance Associate based in our Leicester office, working closely with clients and colleagues across our wider office network. In our latest People Focus article, we explore why Arron chose a career in Corporate Law and what inspires his love of travel.

A: I have always been drawn to analysing complex issues and finding commercial solutions, and so a career in law felt like a natural path for me.

So, what was your academic journey like?

A: I went on to study law at undergraduate and postgraduate level, graduating at the top of my year and receiving several academic awards along the way. From there, I started my career as a trainee solicitor at a national firm, before qualifying into the Corporate practice of an international firm headquartered in the US. I am now part of the team at Rothera Bray, where I continue to develop and expand my practice.

What led you to specialise in Corporate Law?

A: I came to Corporate almost by accident. Unlike many of my peers at university, I didn’t have a fixed idea of the practice area I wanted to qualify into, so I started my training contract with quite an open mind. Corporate was my first seat, and I found that I genuinely enjoyed the work. It gave me exposure to a wide range of disciplines and really suited my inquisitive nature, so it turned out to be a great fit for me.

Do you have a standout moment in your career so far?

A: It’s difficult to pinpoint a single moment. I’ve been fortunate to work at exceptional firms across very different parts of the market and to be involved in substantial transactions that really showcase the strengths of those sectors. Acting for international clients investing into the local market and being part of a team recognised with a Deal of the Year award are definite highlights. But what stands out most are the relationships I’ve built along the way with colleagues, clients, counterparts and advisers. Achieving strong outcomes for clients while contributing to the East Midlands market is something I genuinely find rewarding.

How does working on a cross-border deal compare with advising on domestic deals?

A: Working on cross-border transactions demand the same discipline that underpins any well executed deal: disciplined coordination, absolute clarity of communication, and an unwavering focus on the client’s commercial objectives. Those fundamentals remain constant for both international and domestic dealmaking.

What changes is the deal environment. Our domestic transactions are intricate and complex, but they operate within a more contained framework. International deals introduce a far broader legal and regulatory horizon, requiring you to align counterparties, regulators, and stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions while maintaining the momentum and precision that every deal demands. You have to anticipate how decisions in one market will reverberate in another, manage timelines that stretch across time zones, and ensure the structure remains robust under several legal, regulatory, and commercial regimes at once.

That is where my practice sits. I advise international clients as they invest into the UK and help them navigate the nuances and strategic considerations that define cross-border deals. It’s fast moving, collaborative work that rewards sharp judgment and steady hands, and it’s the environment in which I do my best thinking.

How do you like to spend your time outside of work?

A: Outside my day-to-day practice, I’m a keen traveller and enjoy exploring new places and whenever I can. This gives me a real sense of balance alongside my professional life and keeps me curious and openminded in the work I do.

Is there a place you’ve travelled to that really stands out for you?

A: Japan is the clear standout. We travelled across the country and spent time in Tokyo and Kyoto, as well as a few quieter spots off the usual tourist trail. The cultural shift is immediate the moment you arrive in Tokyo, High‑speed bullet trains, Mario‑karting through Shibuya, rooftop bars with sweeping skyline views, and late‑night ramen runs all sit alongside historic temples, serene gardens, and neighbourhoods that feel unchanged for generations. The breadth of experiences is remarkable, and it’s the destination I most often recommend to anyone able to make the trip — provided they’re ready for the 15‑hour flight!

What advice would you give your younger self?

A: Back yourself. I’ve been fortunate to have a strong support network, both professionally and personally, but like many young lawyers, it’s easy early on to place a ceiling on your own potential or feel hesitant about challenging the status quo. I’d remind my younger self that everyone brings a unique and valuable perspective — and trusting your own is essential.

What’s one thing people might be surprised to learn about you?

A: People are often surprised to learn that, as much as I love travelling, I’ve actually spent most of my life in Leicester — born, raised, educated, and now working here. And, for full disclosure, I’m not a Leicester City fan…I usually say that part quietly and hope no one reaches for the pitchforks!