The Realities Of Today's Commercial Litigation: Insights From Rob Lawrie

In a recent article for ICLG, BCL partner Rob Lawrie reflects on the realities of modern disputes work, from the practical challenges of multi-jurisdictional litigation and disclosure to the evolving roles of technology, arbitration and third-party funding.

Drawing on his experience in complex fraud, asset tracing and cross-border disputes, Rob discusses the substance of his practice and his recent promotion to partner, using it as a lens through which to examine how commercial litigation is adapting to technological change and increasing globalisation.

He explores the growing impact of technology and crypto-assets in fraud litigation, challenging common misconceptions and explaining why tracing digital assets can, in some cases, present more manageable issues than traditional offshore corporate and trust structures. Also considering the realities of cross-border disputes, including divergent approaches to disclosure and enforcement, and the practical difficulties lawyers face when litigating across jurisdictions.

Looking ahead, Rob reflects on the need for greater cost predictability in commercial litigation and the potential for AI to support more informed planning and decision-making. Examining the competitive pressures facing London as a global disputes centre, and why efficiency, diversity and adaptability will be critical to maintaining its international standing.

To read the full article click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.