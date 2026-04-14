Britons Cut Trips, Not Spending, As Travel Demand Proves Resilient, AlixPartners Research Finds

Travel companies could sustain revenues despite weaker booking volumes, as Britons cut the number of holidays they take but maintain spending per trip, according to new research from global consulting firm AlixPartners.

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Travel companies could sustain revenues despite weaker booking volumes, as Britons cut the number of holidays they take but maintain spending per trip, according to new research from global consulting firm AlixPartners.

The findings are part of the firm’s 2026 Global Consumer Outlook, based on a survey of more than 2,000 UK consumers. They show that while one third of households (33%) are cutting back on travel — most often due to reduced disposable income (60%) — they are doing so selectively. Among those planning to reduce their travel spend this year, the most common response is to cut the number of trips taken (29%) or spend more time at home during time off (42%). However, relatively few are willing to compromise on the travel experience itself. Just 17% say they will actively seek discounts or last-minute deals, while only 12% intend to opt for cheaper accommodation and just 7% plan to shorten the length of their trips.

The shift may favour premium airlines, travel groups and higher-end tour operators.

Despite ongoing pressure on disposable incomes, overall demand for travel remains resilient. More than two-thirds (69%) of British consumers say they plan to spend the same or more on travel in 2026 compared with last year.

The enduring importance of travel is further underlined by consumers’ broader spending priorities. When asked where they would allocate additional funds if more money were available, almost one third (31%) said they would spend it on travel — making it the second most popular choice after saving (37%).

Commenting on these findings, Steve Braude, a Partner and Managing Director in the Travel, Hospitality & Leisure practice at AlixPartners, said:

“UK consumers are clearly under pressure, but are protecting their main holiday, with travel remaining a priority. For travel companies, this environment creates a different kind of demand profile—fewer trips, but strong spend per booking. The question now is which parts of the sector are best positioned to capture that.

“Those businesses focused on providing high quality holidays, outstanding customer service and great value to customers will still find meaningful opportunities for growth.”

ENDS

Notes to EditorsAbout the AlixPartners Global Consumer Outlook

This AlixPartners Outlook is based on a survey that polled over 12,000 consumers from key markets across the United States and EMEA. Over 2,000 consumers, aged 18 and above, were polled in the UK in September and October 2025. The outlook’s demographics were balanced across the participating countries by gender, age, and income. Percentages in this release have been rounded to the nearest whole number.

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