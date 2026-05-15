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15 May 2026

Matt Clark Comments On The April 2026 BRC-Sensormatic Footfall Monitor Statistics

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Retail footfall has experienced a sharp decline driven by calendar distortions, consumer uncertainty, and reduced discretionary spending amid geopolitical instability and cost-of-living pressures. While seasonal events may offer temporary relief, retailers face mounting pressure to innovate and create compelling reasons for customers to choose their brands in an increasingly selective market.
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“Today’s sharp decline in footfall reflects the distortion caused by Easter falling earlier in the year, ongoing consumer malaise, and reduced discretionary spending patterns. Geopolitical instability and persistent cost-of-living concerns are clearly weighing on shopper behaviour. While there may be cautious optimism as we move towards summer - with major sporting events and seasonal spending expected to bring more consumers onto the high street - stores cannot rely on this alone to lift performance.

“Retailers are operating in a market where standing still effectively means going backwards. Consumers are becoming increasingly selective about where, when and how they spend, which means retailers must work harder than ever to drive both physical and digital traffic, convert visits into spend, and build loyalty over the longer term. The focus now has to be on driving like-for-like, volume growth and creating irresistible reasons for customers to engage with your brand over competitors. The businesses that outperform will be those taking decisive action now.”

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