Consumer Products Corner - Supply Chain Check Up: Are Companies Ready For The Supply Chain Challenges Of 2025?

With the new U.S. administration next year, changes such as increased oil production, higher tariffs, and nearshoring incentives are expected. Companies including consumer products firms are anticipating supply chains to be impacted. PMI continues to contract as companies remain cautious about the economic outlook amid mixed demand signals. Apparel and Luxury sectors outperformed in inventory turnover, while consumers pulled back on big purchases in Home and Durables. As companies prepare to enter 2025, building agile supply chains will be key to managing any economic and geopolitical shifts.

