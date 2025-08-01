Gatehouse Chambers At The 25th Annual Construction Law Summer School 2025

This August, Downing College, Cambridge, will host one of the world's leading construction law events – a five‑day residential programme of expert talks, practical workshops and networking.
With 35+ expert-led sessions, the Summer School attracts leading lawyers, in‑house counsel, engineers, and industry professionals to gain practical knowledge on contracts, dispute resolution, insurance, and international construction projects.
Gatehouse Chambers will be represented by:
George Eyre | Monday 4 August | 16:40–17:20
Insurance Law for the Construction Industry
Practical issues around policy coverage, exclusions and dispute management.
Paul Reed KC | Thursday 7 August | 13:20–14:10
International Construction Insurance Disputes
Addressing cross‑border policy interpretation, exclusions and subrogated recoveries.
Why attend?
- Gain 30 CPD hours in five intensive days
- Compare common and civil law approaches to construction contracts
- Master dispute avoidance, ADR, and claims strategy
- Learn from 30+ leading construction law experts
- Network with international practitioners at exclusive evening events
Find out more and register: Informa Connect Construction Law Summer School
