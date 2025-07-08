Health And Safety Update: Work-Related Fatalities Statistics Published

The Health and Safety Executive has published annual statistics in relation to work-related fatal injuries, including asbestos-related deaths

According to the HSE's report published on 2 July 2025, there were sadly 124 workers, and 92 members of the public, killed in work-related accidents in 2024/25. Of those fatalities, it may come as no surprise that in respect of workers, the construction industry accounted for the greatest number of fatalities, with 35 deaths in total arising. The most common type of fatal workplace accidents are falls from height (35), followed by being struck by a moving object (18), and being trapped by something collapsing/overturning (17).

Further, the vast majority of fatalities were male workers, with 95% being men. It is also concerning to note that around 40% of workers fatalities were people aged 60 or over even though they only make up around 12% of workers, which indicates that experience in the workplace does not always equate to a higher level of safety for that individual.

The statistics show that there are far fewer fatalities in the workplace than in previous decades. For example, in 2004/05, there were 223 work related fatalities, and in 1981 there were 495 fatalities. The downward trend is encouraging and shows that significant improvements have been made in respect of safe working practices. However, there is still much to be done in order to reduce the number of fatalities further.

The HSE has also published updated statistics in relation to mesothelioma. As we all know, the uncontrolled exposure of workers to asbestos has had a truly devastating effect to health. In particular, asbestos exposure can lead to mesothelioma, a form of cancer, which is usually fatal. Again, a significant number of the fatalities arising are from construction workers, in particular carpenters, plumbers and electricians.

The HSE has reported that there were 2,218 mesothelioma fatalities in Great Britain in 2023. This is a slight decrease than the figures for 2022 (2,280 fatalities). It also shows a downward trend from the average of 2508 fatalities per year from 2011 to 2020.

Asbestos has been banned for use in the UK since 1999. However, asbestos is still present in many older buildings, because in some circumstances it is deemed safe for the asbestos to remain in situ as long as it is not disturbed or damaged and is managed appropriately in line with the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.

That being said, we have seen a number of accidental asbestos release incidents in the past few years, which could have a detrimental effect to workers and/or the public in years to come. It is therefore imperative that building owners and managers ensure that asbestos is properly monitored and managed, with specialist surveys being undertaken prior to any intrusive/refurbishment works being carried out.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.