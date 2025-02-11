ARTICLE
11 February 2025

Navigating Latent Defect Insurance For Developers And Owners (Podcast)

W
WTW

Contributor

WTW logo

At WTW, we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital that make your organization more resilient, motivate your workforce, and maximize performance.

We work shoulder to shoulder with you, bringing diverse points of view and a deep commitment to your success.

By challenging one another, we achieve breakthroughs because only the best ideas survive. The result? Innovative solutions that meet your needs—informed by the global view and the local understanding of our colleagues around the world.

Together, we broaden your horizon and sharpen your focus.

Transform your toughest challenges into actionable opportunities.

And set your path for sustainable success.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Construction Blueprints, our experts dive into the world of latent defect insurance, exploring its benefits in the wake of high-profile contractors' demise and how it can protect developers and owners.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Matthew Cullum

In this episode of Construction Blueprints, our experts dive into the world of latent defect insurance, exploring its benefits in the wake of high-profile contractors' demise and how it can protect developers and owners.

They also discuss the best time to secure a latent defect insurance (LDI) policy and the extra safeguards it provides against contractor insolvency.

1582054a.jpg

Navigating LDI for developers and owners

Transcript for this episode

PETER WALLACE: If you have, say, 50, 60 million pounds of installations from a mechanical-electrical point of view, then you might see a 10 million M&E limit on the policy. And that is a function of those two things, limited markets and positive alternative guarantees and warranties. Because it's easier to find the source of a defect in a mechanical-electrical system than it is in a lump of concrete.

SPEAKER: Welcome to the WTW podcast Construction Blueprints, where we discuss the latest risk management and insurance trends, as well as issues facing the construction industry. We'll speak with a variety of construction leaders and experts on global topics, who can help provide you a blueprint for building your industry knowledge.

View Full Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Cullum
Matthew Cullum
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More