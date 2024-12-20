ARTICLE
20 December 2024

European Insurance Market Update – Construction

W
WTW

Contributor

WTW logo

At WTW, we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital that make your organization more resilient, motivate your workforce, and maximize performance.

We work shoulder to shoulder with you, bringing diverse points of view and a deep commitment to your success.

By challenging one another, we achieve breakthroughs because only the best ideas survive. The result? Innovative solutions that meet your needs—informed by the global view and the local understanding of our colleagues around the world.

Together, we broaden your horizon and sharpen your focus.

Transform your toughest challenges into actionable opportunities.

And set your path for sustainable success.

Explore Firm Details
Minimal growth in 2024 stems from low investor confidence in residential projects, but EU funding will drive infrastructure growth as construction firms pursue international expansion.
European Union Real Estate and Construction
Joanne Foley

Minimal growth in 2024 stems from low investor confidence in residential projects, but EU funding will drive infrastructure growth as construction firms pursue international expansion.

Key takeaways

The construction market has experienced minimal growth in 2024, largely impacted by a slowdown in the residential sector driven by weak investor and consumer confidence. However, output is projected to recover in 2025, although high interest rates and persistent inflation may continue to challenge investment levels.

Construction

1559864a.jpg

Europe rate trends: Construction

  • EU funding will remain a key source of support for construction activity, with a proposed EUR807 billion spent on reforms and projects, which will contribute to infrastructure, energy and utilities projects as a main focus.
  • European construction groups continue to be the most internationalized with 63% of their sales obtained outside their domestic markets, many insurers follow their cross border offering, capacity and expertise.
  • Response times improving and underwriting hubs emerging across region will mature teams and give more consistent responses, leveraging specialized sector knowledge and making less boundary restrictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Joanne Foley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More