16 June 2025

Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – May 2025

Our May 2025 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.
This month we cover the following:

  • UK
    • FCA finds most smaller asset managers and alternatives meet expectations...but areas for improvement highlighted
    • Planning to launch? What you need to know about FCA authorisation in 2025
    • FCA enhances access to investment research: Payment optionality for Investment Research fund managers
    • Crypto Round-up
      • Legislation to regulate UK crypto activity: The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Cryptoassets) Draft Order
      • Next phase in the road to regulation: FCA seeks feedback on the regulation of cryptoasset trading platforms
      • FCA seeks further views on stablecoin issuance and crypto custody; and a prudential regime for cryptoasset firms
    • PISCES set to boost capital markets capital markets
    • PISCES: platforms for trading private company shares
    • PISCES Sandbox: apply to run a platform
    • Whistleblowing: new webpage and 2025 Q1 quarterly data
    • FCA restricts Direct Trading Technologies from carrying out Controls regulated activities
    • FCA bans former Credit Suisse vice president following US criminal conviction
    • Two brothers plead guilty to insider dealing
    • FCA authorisations operating service metrics 2024/25 Q4
  • EU
    • EU round-up;
      • Artificial intelligence
      • Savings and Investments Union: call for evidence
      • Settlement cycle
      • Retail investors
  • US
    • CFTC awards approximately $700,000 to whistleblower
    • CFTC charges New York advisor and firm with fraud and misappropriation
  • Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our May 2025 Newsletter:

May 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

