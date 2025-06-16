Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – May 2025

Our May 2025 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.

This month we cover the following:

UK FCA finds most smaller asset managers and alternatives meet expectations...but areas for improvement highlighted Planning to launch? What you need to know about FCA authorisation in 2025 FCA enhances access to investment research: Payment optionality for Investment Research fund managers Crypto Round-up Legislation to regulate UK crypto activity: The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Cryptoassets) Draft Order Next phase in the road to regulation: FCA seeks feedback on the regulation of cryptoasset trading platforms FCA seeks further views on stablecoin issuance and crypto custody; and a prudential regime for cryptoasset firms PISCES set to boost capital markets capital markets PISCES: platforms for trading private company shares PISCES Sandbox: apply to run a platform Whistleblowing: new webpage and 2025 Q1 quarterly data FCA restricts Direct Trading Technologies from carrying out Controls regulated activities FCA bans former Credit Suisse vice president following US criminal conviction Two brothers plead guilty to insider dealing FCA authorisations operating service metrics 2024/25 Q4



EU EU round-up; Artificial intelligence Savings and Investments Union: call for evidence Settlement cycle Retail investors



US CFTC awards approximately $700,000 to whistleblower CFTC charges New York advisor and firm with fraud and misappropriation



Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our May 2025 Newsletter:

May 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

