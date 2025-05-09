Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – April 2025

Our April 2025 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.

This month we cover the following:

UK

The top ten impacts of UK AIFMD reform on fund managers Regulatory Initiatives Grid FCA annual work programme 2025/26: including support for innovative products and new firms FCA proposes streamlining the definition of capital for FCA investment firms Further proposals on product information for Consumer Composite Investments: Simplifying information for investors i) "Data decommissioning" – Removing reporting and notification requirements ii) Streamlining supervisory letters FCA finalises rules on changes to the derivatives trading obligation and post-trade risk reduction services Beware – Fake FCA communications! Conduct Rule breach: PRA fines former Non-Executive Director FCA launches new portal making reporting easier



EU European Securities and Markets Authority (" ESMA ") roundup



US Reminder: Form PF "current reporting" obligations triggered by market volatility Navigating the SEC: the benefits of a mock audit for investment advisers Corporate Transparency Act update: New interim rule removes reporting requirements for US companies



Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our April 2025 Newsletter:

April 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

