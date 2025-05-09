ARTICLE
9 May 2025

Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – April 2025

Our April 2025 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
This month we cover the following:

  • UK
    • The top ten impacts of UK AIFMD reform on fund managers
    • Regulatory Initiatives Grid
    • FCA annual work programme 2025/26: including support for innovative products and new firms
    • FCA proposes streamlining the definition of capital for FCA investment firms
    • Further proposals on product information for Consumer Composite Investments: Simplifying information for investors
    • i) "Data decommissioning" – Removing reporting and notification requirements
    • ii) Streamlining supervisory letters
    • FCA finalises rules on changes to the derivatives trading obligation and post-trade risk reduction services
    • Beware – Fake FCA communications!
    • Conduct Rule breach: PRA fines former Non-Executive Director
    • FCA launches new portal making reporting easier
  • EU
    • European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") roundup
  • US
    • Reminder: Form PF "current reporting" obligations triggered by market volatility
    • Navigating the SEC: the benefits of a mock audit for investment advisers
    • Corporate Transparency Act update: New interim rule removes reporting requirements for US companies
  • Key upcoming dates and deadlines

Click below to view and download our April 2025 Newsletter:

April 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

