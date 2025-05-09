Monthly Regulatory Newsletter – April 2025

Our April 2025 Monthly Newsletter is out, covering a roundup of notable regulatory news and activities that took place last month in the UK, the EU and the US.
This month we cover the following:
- UK
- The top ten impacts of UK AIFMD reform on fund managers
- Regulatory Initiatives Grid
- FCA annual work programme 2025/26: including support for innovative products and new firms
- FCA proposes streamlining the definition of capital for FCA investment firms
- Further proposals on product information for Consumer Composite Investments: Simplifying information for investors
- i) "Data decommissioning" – Removing reporting and notification requirements
- ii) Streamlining supervisory letters
- FCA finalises rules on changes to the derivatives trading obligation and post-trade risk reduction services
- Beware – Fake FCA communications!
- Conduct Rule breach: PRA fines former Non-Executive Director
- FCA launches new portal making reporting easier
- EU
- European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") roundup
- US
- Reminder: Form PF "current reporting" obligations triggered by market volatility
- Navigating the SEC: the benefits of a mock audit for investment advisers
- Corporate Transparency Act update: New interim rule removes reporting requirements for US companies
- Key upcoming dates and deadlines
Click below to view and download our April 2025 Newsletter:
April 2025 Monthly Regulatory Newsletter
