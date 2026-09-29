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29 September 2026

Timeline Of ESG Developments In 2026

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Slaughter & May

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The ESG regulatory landscape continues to evolve rapidly in 2026, with significant developments including the EU Omnibus simplification amendments and ongoing UK Sustainability Reporting Standards efforts. This comprehensive timeline tracks key ESG developments across the UK and EU throughout 2026, providing essential horizon scanning support for sustainability practitioners navigating the complex regulatory environment.
United Kingdom Environment
Harry Hecht,Samantha Brady,Helena Campbell
+2 Authors

The ESG regulatory landscape has continued to develop at pace in 2026, with updates ranging from the entry into force, following multiple twists and turns, of the EU Omnibus simplification amendments to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, to ongoing efforts to introduce UK Sustainability Reporting Standards reporting.

To support with horizon scanning efforts we have updated our timeline of key ESG developments to cover developments in 2026 in the UK and EU, including those that are expected to take place later this year. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Harry Hecht
Harry Hecht
Photo of Samantha Brady
Samantha Brady
Photo of Moira Thompson Oliver
Moira Thompson Oliver
Photo of Helena Campbell
Helena Campbell
Photo of Eleanor Taylor
Eleanor Taylor
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