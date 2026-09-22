EU Sustainability Omnibus Package: Key Changes And Implications For Businesses

The EU Sustainability Omnibus Package (also known as the Omnibus I Directive) is set to reshape the sustainability regulatory landscape, introducing changes to key frameworks including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), EU Taxonomy Regulation and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

In-house legal, compliance, risk and sustainability teams will need to understand what is changing and how the proposals could affect their organizations. Our Sustainability Omnibus Hub provides a practical overview of the package, analyzes its key implications and highlights practical next steps.

Why this matters

Although the Sustainability Omnibus Package is intended to simplify and streamline elements of the EU sustainability framework, its proposals could have significant implications for organizations operating in, or connected to, European markets. This includes businesses with EU operations, customers, investors, distribution networks or supply chains, many of which may already be preparing for compliance with existing sustainability requirements.

Organizations should carefully assess the extent to which the proposals may alter current compliance expectations, reporting obligations and due diligence activities. At the same time, it remains important to distinguish between legislation currently in force and amendments that are still progressing through the EU legislative process. Understanding this distinction will be critical when making decisions regarding ongoing compliance programmes, reporting preparations and broader sustainability strategies.

Explore the areas below for an introduction to each framework and our analysis of the proposed changes, practical implications and key developments to watch.

ESG Omnibus frameworks

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

CSRD requires in-scope companies to disclose sustainability-related impacts, risks and opportunities across environmental, social, and governance matters within their management reports.

Discover more