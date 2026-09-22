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22 September 2026

EU Sustainability Omnibus Package: Key Changes And Implications For Businesses

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The European Union has introduced a comprehensive Sustainability Omnibus Package that will significantly impact how businesses across member states approach environmental, social, and governance reporting. Understanding these regulatory changes is crucial for companies operating in or with the EU to ensure compliance and adapt their sustainability strategies accordingly.
European Union Environment
Wieger Hove,Dominique Strieder, LL.M. (Georgetown),Michiel Coenraads
+6 Authors

The EU Sustainability Omnibus Package (also known as the Omnibus I Directive) is set to reshape the sustainability regulatory landscape, introducing changes to key frameworks including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), EU Taxonomy Regulation and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

In-house legal, compliance, risk and sustainability teams will need to understand what is changing and how the proposals could affect their organizations. Our Sustainability Omnibus Hub provides a practical overview of the package, analyzes its key implications and highlights practical next steps.

Why this matters

Although the Sustainability Omnibus Package is intended to simplify and streamline elements of the EU sustainability framework, its proposals could have significant implications for organizations operating in, or connected to, European markets. This includes businesses with EU operations, customers, investors, distribution networks or supply chains, many of which may already be preparing for compliance with existing sustainability requirements.

Organizations should carefully assess the extent to which the proposals may alter current compliance expectations, reporting obligations and due diligence activities. At the same time, it remains important to distinguish between legislation currently in force and amendments that are still progressing through the EU legislative process. Understanding this distinction will be critical when making decisions regarding ongoing compliance programmes, reporting preparations and broader sustainability strategies.

Explore the areas below for an introduction to each framework and our analysis of the proposed changes, practical implications and key developments to watch.

ESG Omnibus frameworks

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

CSRD requires in-scope companies to disclose sustainability-related impacts, risks and opportunities across environmental, social, and governance matters within their management reports.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Wieger Hove
Wieger Hove
Photo of Dominique Strieder, LL.M. (Georgetown)
Dominique Strieder, LL.M. (Georgetown)
Photo of Phil Spyropoulos
Phil Spyropoulos
Photo of Michiel Coenraads
Michiel Coenraads
Photo of Martin Weitenberg
Martin Weitenberg
Photo of Annamária Tóthová
Annamária Tóthová
Photo of Gaëtan Cordier
Gaëtan Cordier
Photo of Joanna Kulewska
Joanna Kulewska
Photo of Holly Suthren
Holly Suthren
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