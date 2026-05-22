Travers Smith's Sustainability Insights: EU Product Regulation

The European Commission's ambitious plan to simplify environmental product regulations is actually transforming them into a more digital, interconnected, and enforceable framework that could significantly impact investment decisions.

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KEY INSIGHTS

EU is not retreating: Despite framing its agenda as simplification, the EU is rebuilding its environmental product regulation to be more digital, more enforceable and, in several areas, more consequential than before.

Environmental regulation offers a strategic opportunity: The EU is recasting product rules as industrial policy, with significant implications for supply chain intensive businesses, among others.

Greenwashing and PFAS demand action now: Tougher rules on environmental claims and accelerating litigation risk around forever chemicals mean that consumer-facing and industrials-exposed portfolio companies cannot afford to wait for regulatory certainty before acting.

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The future direction of Environmental Product Regulation may not always make the headlines – but, increasingly, it matters. That's especially true now because, when the EU says that it is "simplifying" environmental product regulations, it is actually transforming them, and that transformation is worth paying attention to. As well as affecting existing portfolio companies, the policy shift may also be critical when assessing the investment thesis for a new deal.

The European Commission acknowledges that its regulatory architecture needs to change. The ambitious plan to build a “Simpler, Clearer and Better Enforced EU Rulebook” is long overdue, and an emphatic response to businesses' frustrations and concerns about competitiveness.

But investors should avoid the temptation to assume that the EU is retreating from product regulation. In fact, its plan is to rebuild it, so that it is more digital, more interconnected, more enforceable, and in several areas, more consequential than before.

The net effect will not be less regulation – and it will certainly not be easy to follow: compromises, delays and last-minute changes are inevitable. It is unlikely to be much simpler. But it might be more coherent, and it could be good news for European businesses that get it. (Our detailed briefing is available here.)

A key overarching reform is the Digital Product Passport (DPP), which connects multiple regulatory workstreams – from product safety to chemicals, from energy labelling to circular economy compliance. The DPP will require disclosure of a wide range of sustainability impacts for the benefit of, among others, customers and regulators. Businesses that fail to prepare for the DPP may regret it; those that invest in it strategically could turn a cost into a competitive advantage.

Crucially, in some key areas, the European Commission is treating its "simplification" drive as part of its industrial strategy. For example, the Commission has reframed the forthcoming Circular Economy Act: Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall has argued that reducing dependence on raw materials is no longer just an environmental goal, but an economic and strategic necessity.

The Commission expects to publish a draft this year. The Act will aim to promote recovery and use of secondary raw materials from within the EU, set harmonised end-of-waste criteria, and make recycled materials economically attractive – closing the price gap with virgin materials. For investors, there are both risks and opportunities. Businesses that are well-placed to exploit increasing demand for recovery, repair, recycling and responsible sourcing could benefit. Companies with circular business models – or who supply the products and technologies that will be critical to those circular business models – will also become more attractive.

Carbon pricing is also in the spotlight. The payment phase of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) – which imposes a tariff based on the carbon embedded in certain imports – began on 1 January 2026, and the first quarterly certificate price was published in April. Importers must buy certificates in February 2027 to cover 2026 imports. The Commission is also proposing to extend CBAM's scope to steel- and aluminium-intensive downstream products, which could capture importers currently outside the regime. And the UK has its own version of the CBAM, expected to start on 1 January 2027.

Modelling for businesses importing carbon-intensive goods (including in "green" businesses, such as renewable energy) suggests that cost exposure could be material, depending on future carbon pricing. Suppliers in countries without carbon pricing mechanisms, and without credible decarbonisation plans, face being priced out of the European market. Investors in supply-chain-intensive businesses should be aware of the possible impacts.

"Businesses that fail to prepare for the Digital Product Passport may regret it; those that invest in it strategically could turn a cost into a competitive advantage."

Meanwhile, consumer-facing goods face product-level disruption. The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation will transform expectations for almost all products on the EU market over the next several years. While the longer-term implications of this will be profound, some of the earlier obligations are already taking effect – for example, large companies must comply with prohibitions on destroying unsold clothing and footwear from July this year, with smaller businesses following later. Large producers must already disclose the volume of consumer goods they send to waste.

Alongside these product obligations, regulators are raising the legal bar for environmental claims. The incoming Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive will regulate sustainability claims made about a product, increasing the cost of overclaiming. Consumer-facing portfolio companies should be auditing – and potentially moderating – their claims now.

Some regulatory issues also carry significant litigation risk. In particular, the regulation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – so-called "forever chemicals" – will have direct financial consequences. A ban is unlikely to take effect before mid-2028, but the transition period is shorter than it appears. Businesses in printing, technical textiles, medical devices, sealing, machinery and industrial applications currently depend on PFAS. The litigation risk is also evolving. As well as environmental contamination, claimants are now increasingly focused on human health, product liability and greenwashing. Companies with PFAS exposure in their value chains (which may be several tiers in the supply chain, below the immediate line of sight) need to map that exposure, assess litigation risks, and develop a plan to switch to alternatives.

The EU's aim here is worth noting: regulators want to force companies to treat environmental protection as a fundamental business issue. They want it to affect product design and manufacture, and they are mandating data collection and disclosure to support that drive. "Smarter" – not just "simpler" regulation – is designed to work harder: driving industrial strategy, reducing carbon emissions, increasing consumer choices. The regulatory environment will increasingly favour, and the investment environment will increasingly reward, those on the front foot.

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