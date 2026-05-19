EU Deforestation Regulation: The European Commission's Simplification Push

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive package of measures designed to simplify the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), promising to slash annual compliance costs by approximately 75% while...

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The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) is aimed at keeping products linked to deforestation and forest degradation off the EU market. Towards the end of last year, the European Commission proposed some simplifications.

The European Commission has now published a package of measures aimed at cutting red tape, improving legal certainty and smoothing the regime's start date. It says that this will not soften its aims. It believes that the combined changes could reduce annual compliance costs by about 75% versus the original set-up.

The package comprises:

a report to the European Parliament and Council, setting out simplifications agreed to date and the next tranche;

revised guidance and FAQs, answering common questions from early implementers;

a draft delegated act on product scope, clarifying what is (and is not) caught by the EUDR; and

an updated implementing act for the EUDR Information System, designed to be easier to use and lighter on reporting.

What is being simplified?

The refreshed guidance and FAQs spell out who must do what along the supply chain, especially downstream operators and traders, and confirm a pared-back regime for micro and small primary operators. They also tackle practicalities, from e‑commerce to geolocation data, in an effort to make enforcement more consistent across the EU.

Product scope: what's in, what's out

The draft delegated act proposes targeted tweaks to the EUDR's scope, including:

bringing certain downstream products into scope (for example, soluble coffee and some palm‑oil derivatives);

carving out others (including leather and retreaded tyres); and

exempting specific categories, such as product samples, certain packaging, used and second‑hand goods, and waste.

The Commission is consulting on the draft delegated act until 1 June 2026.

EUDR Information System: lighter reporting

The Commission is also reworking the EUDR Information System: a shorter declaration for micro and small primary operators; refreshed technical specifications for automated interfaces; a contingency plan for outages; and an optional "grouping" function sought by business.

When does it start?

The EUDR will apply from 30 December 2026 to large and medium‑sized companies, and to micro and small enterprises in the timber sector. For other micro and small enterprises, it starts on 30 June 2027. The Commission says it remains focused on landing implementation by the end of 2026.

So what for UK businesses?

UK businesses selling into the EU will still need to meet the EUDR's due diligence and traceability rules. The simplifications may make compliance cheaper and clearer, but they do not change the basics. Firms should check whether the proposed scope changes affect their products, consider responding to the consultation, and keep preparing now, especially on supply‑chain mapping, contracts and governance, well beforeDecember 2026.

If businesses do not comply, fines proportionate to the level of environmental damage and product value may be imposed, up to 4% of total annual EU‑wide turnover.

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