JONES DAY TALKS®: Why Clients Need A Global Class Actions Defence Team (Podcast)

Class action filings have surged in recent years and show no signs of slowing. Jones Day Partners Nathalie Smyth, Christine Tran, and Yuri Wehrmeijer discuss the current state of the global class action landscape and address particular developments in Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The conversation concludes with an explanation of why corporates need a global defence team when faced with a class action.

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