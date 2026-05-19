ARTICLE
19 May 2026

JONES DAY TALKS®: Why Clients Need A Global Class Actions Defence Team (Podcast)

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
Class action filings have surged in recent years and show no signs of slowing. Jones Day Partners Nathalie Smyth, Christine Tran, and Yuri Wehrmeijer discuss...
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Nathalie Smyth,Christine Tran, and Yuri Wehrmeijer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Strategy, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

Class action filings have surged in recent years and show no signs of slowing. Jones Day Partners Nathalie Smyth, Christine Tran, and Yuri Wehrmeijer discuss the current state of the global class action landscape and address particular developments in Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The conversation concludes with an explanation of why corporates need a global defence team when faced with a class action.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download 

SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Android

Subscribe on Stitcher

LISTEN TO PREVIOUS PODCASTS

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nathalie Smyth
Nathalie Smyth
Photo of Christine Tran
Christine Tran
Photo of Yuri Wehrmeijer
Yuri Wehrmeijer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More