Challenging Arbitration Awards And The Limits Of The New York Convention

The Commercial Court’s decision in Integra Petrochemicals Europe AG v BASF SE confirms that parties cannot use foreign proceedings or the New York Convention to mount a collateral attack on an English-seated...

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Key takeaway

The Commercial Court’s decision in Integra Petrochemicals Europe AG v BASF SE confirms that parties cannot use foreign proceedings or the New York Convention to mount a collateral attack on an English-seated arbitration award once the challenge routes under the Arbitration Act 1996 have been exhausted or missed. Article V of the New York Convention operates as a defence to enforcement, not as a free-standing mechanism to pre-emptively challenge an award.

What was the background to Integra Petrochemicals v BASF?

The dispute arose from negotiations in September 2021 in which Integra approached BASF to purchase 36,000 metric tonnes of bio methanol for onward sale on back-to-back terms. Integra's position was that those negotiations produced a binding agreement, evidenced by its standard trade confirmation sent to BASF in November 2021, governed by English law and subject to London arbitration. BASF maintained that no binding contract had been concluded.

Integra commenced London arbitration. In the jurisdiction phase, the arbitrator found that a binding contract had been formed, that English law governed, and that disputes fell to be resolved by London arbitration. The arbitration then proceeded to the second phase on liability and quantum, with both parties actively participating.

Can a party challenge an arbitration award after the 28-day deadline?

Under the Arbitration Act 1996, any challenge to an arbitration award must be brought within 28 days of the award being published. The arbitrator notified the parties in May 2024 that the award was ready and would be released on payment of his outstanding fees. BASF paid half those fees promptly. Integra paid the remaining half in late June 2024, at which point the award was released.

On the day before the 28-day period expired, BASF sought an extension of time. That application was refused. Thereason was straightforward: BASF could itself have paid all of the outstanding fees to obtain the award. It had chosen not to. A subsequent section 67 challenge and application for an after-the-event extension were also refused, and BASF's challenge to those refusals was unsuccessful.

The award became final and binding on all issues: the formation of the contract, the governing law, the London arbitration agreement, and the arbitrator's jurisdiction. Having exhausted all avenues in the English courts, BASF commenced proceedings in Germany in June 2025, seeking a declaration that the award should not be recognised there. It relied on a German Federal Court of Justice decision which permitted losing parties in foreign arbitrations to seek pre-emptive declaratory judgments of non-recognition before any enforcement was sought. Notably, BASF did not inform the German court of its unsuccessful applications in the English courts, nor that it could have paid the arbitrator's fees itself.

Is the New York Convention a shield or a sword?

Integra applied to the English court to restrain BASF from continuing the German proceedings, arguing that they were an impermissible challenge to the award and a collateral attack on the English court's supervisory jurisdiction. BASF maintained it was simply asserting rights available under German procedural law and the New York Convention, and that the English court had no basis to intervene.

The Commercial Court rejected that argument and granted the anti-suit injunction. Its reasoning was clear.

Any challenge to an English-seated arbitration award must be brought under sections 67 to 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 and within the 28-day window. That is the exclusive mechanism. A party that misses that window cannot achieve the same result through proceedings in another jurisdiction, however those proceedings are framed.

As for the New York Convention, the Court confirmed that Article V operates as a shield, not a sword. The limited grounds it sets out for refusing recognition and enforcement of an award are available as a defence to resist enforcement when it is sought. They cannot be deployed as a free-standing pre-emptive attack on an award in a jurisdiction where no enforcement proceedings have been commenced and may never be. The fact that German procedural law permitted such pre-emptive challenges did not alter that position.

To hold otherwise, the Court observed, would allow a dissatisfied party to mount challenges to an award in any court available to it anywhere in the world, simply by framing the proceedings as a pre-emptive resistance to enforcement. That would entirely undermine the supervisory role of the court of the seat and the machinery of the Convention itself. The German proceedings were an impermissible collateral attack on the award. Integra was entitled to the injunction it sought.

Read more in our article on exclusive English jurisdiction over London-seated arbitration awards, including the relationship between the New York Convention, Article V and challenges to enforcement.

What does this mean for parties considering arbitration award challenges?

Three practical lessons follow from this decision.

First, the 28-day deadline for challenging an award is strict. Where release of an award depends on payment of fees, those fees should be paid without delay, and if the other party is slow to pay, a party with grounds for challenge should consider paying the full amount itself and recovering it later.

Second, once an award is final and binding, the English courts will protect that finality. Anti-suit injunctions will be granted to prevent parties from relitigating or undermining settled awards in other jurisdictions, whether under foreign procedural law, the New York Convention, or any other mechanism.

Third, the case is a reminder of the importance of recording commercial agreements clearly and in writing. The entire dispute and the very substantial costs it generated across multiple sets of proceedings arose from a disagreement over whether a binding contract had been formed at all. A clear written agreement would have resolved that question at the outset.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.