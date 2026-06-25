The Post Office Horizon Case: What The New Families Fund Means For Affected Relatives

The UK Government has announced a new Post Office Families Fund to recognise the harm suffered by relatives of sub-postmasters affected by the Horizon scandal. This dedicated compensation scheme will operate separately from existing redress programmes and is expected to open in summer 2026, offering two potential claim routes for eligible family members.

Families Fund: What it is, why it Matters and what to expect before launch.

For many years, compensation and redress arising from the Post Office Horizon scandal focused almost exclusively on sub‑postmasters themselves. However, the impact of the scandal extended far beyond those directly accused or prosecuted.

Partners, children and wider family members often lived with years of financial pressure, community stigma and emotional distress. In response, the Government has announced a new Post Office Families Fund, intended to recognise the harm suffered by families affected by the Horizon scandal.

The Horizon scandal: a brief overview

Between the late 1990s and 2015, thousands of sub‑postmasters were accused of theft, fraud or false accounting based on data generated by the Post Office’s Horizon IT system.

Many were:

Prosecuted

Forced to repay alleged shortfalls

Dismissed from their roles

Bankrupted or driven into serious financial difficulty

Over time, serious flaws in the Horizon system came to light. Hundreds of criminal convictions have since been overturned, and the scandal has been widely described as one of the most significant miscarriages of justice in UK history.

How families were affected by the Horizon scandal

The consequences of Horizon‑related accusations were rarely confined to the individual sub‑postmaster.

Families often experienced:

Sudden loss of household income

Debt, forced property sales or repossession

Damage to reputation within local communities

Significant emotional and psychological trauma

Disruption to children’s education and long‑term opportunities

In some cases, sub‑postmasters died before their convictions were overturned or before compensation schemes were introduced, leaving families without recognition or closure.

Existing Post Office compensation schemes

Several redress schemes are currently in operation, depending on the circumstances of the postmaster involved:

Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme – for those with criminal convictions overturned

– for those with criminal convictions overturned Group Litigation Order (GLO) Scheme – for claimants involved in the High Court litigation

– for claimants involved in the High Court litigation Horizon Shortfall Scheme – for sub‑postmasters who experienced financial losses but were not prosecuted

While these schemes remain open and active, they are largely designed to compensate postmasters themselves, rather than addressing the wider impact on family members.

What is the Post Office Families Fund?

In March 2026, the Government announced the creation of a new redress scheme specifically aimed at recognising the impact of the Horizon scandal on close family members.

The Families Fund is expected to:

Operate separately from existing compensation schemes

Focus on harm suffered by families, rather than direct business losses

Provide recognition where individuals may have died before receiving justice

The scheme is currently expected to open in summer 2026, although final details have yet to be published.

Who is expected to be eligible?

While full eligibility criteria have not yet been confirmed, the Families Fund is expected to apply to:

Families of postmasters who were affected by Horizon and are now deceased

Close relatives or dependants, such as spouses, partners or children

Families who may not have received adequate redress through other schemes

Further guidance is anticipated once the scheme formally opens.

What we currently know about how claims may work

At present, the Government has indicated that there will be two potential routes for families:

Evidence‑based claims, requiring proof of psychological or medical injury Simplified (events‑based) claims, linked to specific events such as prosecution or bankruptcy, without the need to demonstrate personal injury

This dual approach appears designed to balance fairness with accessibility, particularly for families who may struggle to obtain historic medical evidence.

What should families do now?

Although applications cannot yet be submitted, families may wish to begin:

Understanding which Horizon scheme their relative was involved in

Gathering any relevant documentation

Seeking early legal advice about eligibility and options

Understanding your position at this stage does not commit you to making a claim but can provide clarity ahead of the scheme opening.

How Bond Turner can support affected families

Bond Turner has extensive experience advising postmasters and families impacted by the Horizon scandal.

Our team can help by:

Assessing likely eligibility under the Families Fund

Advising on the most appropriate claim route

Assisting with evidence gathering where required

Ensuring applications are properly prepared and submitted

We recognise the lasting emotional impact this process can have and provide clear, compassionate advice throughout.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.