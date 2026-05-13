Government Launches New Strategy To Spread Philanthropy Across The UK

The UK government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to democratize philanthropy across the nation, backed by £1 million in funding and a network of regional advisers. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between philanthropists and local communities, ensuring charitable giving reaches every corner of the country through enhanced collaboration and expert guidance.

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The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has issued a paper setting out how the Government will work in partnership with philanthropists to strengthen place-based philanthropy.

The 'Our Place to Give' plan aims to connect philanthropists with local initiatives and organisations, ensuring that donations are spread throughout the country. The roadmap is supported by £1m government funding over three years to help organisations share their expertise, as well as opportunities for match-funding.

The plan also sets out other key actions, including appointing a network of regional philanthropic advisers to strengthen links between philanthropists, communities and government, and an emphasis on collaboration between the government and financial services sector to provide better philanthropic advice.

Alana Petraske, partner in our New York team, commented: 'The UK has a long culture of generosity and giving is on the rise in absolute terms. The increased focus by government on local or 'place based' giving is to be welcomed. In particular, the effort to encourage philanthropy advice in financial services sector could be powerful – since we know from recent research that advised donors give more. It will be interesting to see what specific initiatives will aim at growing a celebratory culture of giving; the UK press can take a cynical approach to philanthropy and some donors prefer anonymity to avoid unwanted attention.'

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