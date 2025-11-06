ARTICLE
6 November 2025

Research Indicates A Shortfall Of Up To 3 Million Volunteers Is Expected During 2026

WL
Withers LLP

Contributor

Withers LLP logo
Trusted advisors to successful people and businesses across the globe with complex legal needs
Explore Firm Details
Based on a survey carried out by the Royal Voluntary Service and completed by 920 registered charities in England, Scotland and Wales, charities could see a shortfall of approximately...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Alana Petraske,Chris Priestley,Roger Waite
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alana Petraske’s articles from Withers LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
Withers LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries

Research indicates a shortfall of up to 3 million volunteers is expected during 2026

Based on a survey carried out by the Royal Voluntary Service and completed by 920 registered charities in England, Scotland and Wales, charities could see a shortfall of approximately three million volunteers throughout 2026.

The RVS warns that without the essential work of volunteers, 'vulnerable communities and causes could be left without the practical and emotional support they rely on'.

Previous research undertaken by the RVS found that 164 million additional volunteering hours could become available monthly should volunteering opportunities become more flexible and digitised. Last month, the RVS launched 'GoVo', its digital volunteering platform intending to facilitate access to volunteering and offer a digital community for roles.

This echoes prior research undertaken by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport which found that only 16% of adults had participated in formal volunteering engagements once a month in 2023/2024. This contrasts the previously higher rate of 27% of monthly volunteers in 2013/14.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alana Petraske
Alana Petraske
Photo of Chris Priestley
Chris Priestley
Photo of Philip Reed
Philip Reed
Photo of Roger Waite
Roger Waite
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More