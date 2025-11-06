Research indicates a shortfall of up to 3 million volunteers is expected during 2026

Based on a survey carried out by the Royal Voluntary Service and completed by 920 registered charities in England, Scotland and Wales, charities could see a shortfall of approximately three million volunteers throughout 2026.

The RVS warns that without the essential work of volunteers, 'vulnerable communities and causes could be left without the practical and emotional support they rely on'.

Previous research undertaken by the RVS found that 164 million additional volunteering hours could become available monthly should volunteering opportunities become more flexible and digitised. Last month, the RVS launched 'GoVo', its digital volunteering platform intending to facilitate access to volunteering and offer a digital community for roles.

This echoes prior research undertaken by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport which found that only 16% of adults had participated in formal volunteering engagements once a month in 2023/2024. This contrasts the previously higher rate of 27% of monthly volunteers in 2013/14.

