ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Capital Gains Tax – What Might Be Due If I Leave The Family Home On Separation, Divorce Or Dissolution Of My Civil Partnership?

DS
DMH Stallard

Contributor

DMH Stallard logo

DMH Stallard is an award winning South East law firm with offices in London, Brighton, Gatwick, Guilford, Hassocks and Horsham. DMH Stallard has grown rapidly since it was established in 1970, and continues to maintain its focus on building long term relationships with clients to help deliver their goals and objectives.

Explore
Capital Gains Tax (CGT) applies to gains from property disposals, including sales, gifts, or transfers. Normally, PPR relief exempts your main residence from CGT, and transfers to a spouse or civil partner are tax-free under "no gain, no loss" rules. However, during separation, this exemption only applies until the earlier of the final divorce order or the end of the third tax year after leaving the family home. Transfers outside a financial settlement agreement after legal separation can trigge
UK Tax
Photo of Ingrid McCleave
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Capital Gains Tax on property sales and transfers

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is payable on any gains you make when you dispose of (for example, sell, gift or transfer) assets, which includes property. When the property is your only, or main, residence you will not normally have to pay any CGT on sale as you will be able to claim Private Residence Relief. Alternatively, if you transfer your property or other assets to your spouse or civil partner, this is treated as at "no gain, no loss", so CGT will not be due. This means that if you sell or give your share of the family home to your spouse or civil partner, no CGT will be due.

Separation

However, if you are separated, this "no gain, no loss" treatment is only available to cover transfers that are made on or before the earlier of:

  1. The date on which the final order of divorce is made, and
  2. The end of the third tax year after the tax year in which you left the family home.

If your property forms part of your formal separation agreement or divorce order, the "no gain, no loss" treatment is available indefinitely. But, if the transfer is made outside of the financial settlement agreement and after the relationship has legally ended, CGT will be chargeable in full, although Private Residence Relief may be applied to reduce the gain.

Timing

Currently, higher or additional rate taxpayers pay CGT at a rate of 24% on gains on residential property. Poorly timed transfers and sales can result in a substantial tax bill on valuable homes. For couples contemplating separation or divorce, these time pressures and potential tax bills will, no doubt, increase their worries and may create additional tensions between them.

Conclusion

Although CGT is likely to be the tax which causes couples most concern during divorce and dissolution, there are numerous other potential tax consequences which might significantly impact the decisions a couple makes. It is, therefore, vital that couples seek specialist tax advice in the course of, or in contemplation of, separation, including during the preparation of any pre- or post-nuptial agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ingrid McCleave
Ingrid McCleave
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More