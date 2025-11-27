Ofcom And European Commission Review Broadcast Regulation

UK

Ofcom has launched a call for input on reforming UK broadcast regulation, signalling a potentially significant reset for the existing framework which was largely designed for a linear world. Against a backdrop of algorithm-driven viewing, global platform competition, and pressure on public service content, Ofcom is seeking evidence on where current rules no longer fit market realities and where regulatory and legislative change is warranted in both the short and longer term.

The review prioritises three areas:

Licensing: Ofcom is examining whether licence obligations and associated compliance costs remain proportionate and effective in sustaining public service media. However, Ofcom flags that more fundamental reform may be required to the licensing framework in the longer term to reflect a wholly digital environment (although this would require legislative change and would need to reflect the UK government's decision on the future of TV distribution). Advertising: With linear ad revenues under strain and material divergences between rules for broadcast and online services (particularly regarding the volume of ads, scheduling, and self‑promotion), Ofcom intends to reassess legacy restrictions to "see where current rules need updating or stripping out given the differences between linear and online". Content standards: Implementation of the Media Act's new Video on Demand code is a 2026 priority for Ofcom. However, it will then consider a holistic standards regime that applies fairly across platforms and aligns coherently with online safety regulation, without diluting the Broadcasting Code's core protections.

In light of the above, Ofcom explicitly invites feedback from stakeholders "on their priorities for reforming regulation and where this impacts their ability to innovate and grow". Responses to the call for input are due by 29 January 2026, with an updated plan and high‑level roadmap expected in spring 2026.

EU

Meanwhile, for similar reasons, our friends in the European Commission have opened a call for evidence on the Audiovisual Media Services Directive. In particular, the call for evidence will help the Commission to consider "whether the AVMSD rules are still effective for reaching their objectives and whether they should be updated to ensure appropriate visibility and prominence for European media, a more level playing field between traditional and new digital players, as well as adequate protections for viewers, particularly younger ones, when viewing audiovisual content online. It will also look into the possibility of simplifying advertising rules."

The call for evidence will close on 21 December and will inform the Commissions review of the AVMSD in 2026.

