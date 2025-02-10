Disputes Arising Out Of Asset Sales

Asset sales are a common method of business transactions, particularly in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), where one party sells assets, ranging from tangible items like equipment and property to intangible assets like intellectual property or goodwill, to another.

While these corporate transactions are often straightforward, disputes can and do arise, particularly when the terms of the sale are not adequately defined or when the parties' expectations are not fully aligned.

These disputes can involve a variety of legal issues, including breach of contract, misrepresentation, fraud, and warranty claims.

In this article, we will explore the primary sources of disputes in asset sales, the key legal principles involved, and the mechanisms available for resolving these disputes.

Common sources of disputes in asset sales

Disputes in asset sales can arise at any stage of the transaction, from negotiations to post-sale claims. The most common sources of disputes include:

Breach of Contract

The most frequent cause of disputes in asset sales arises from allegations of breach of contract. These can occur if one party fails to meet its obligations under the sale agreement, such as delivering assets of a certain quality, transferring title, or paying the agreed price.

Failure to Transfer Title : One of the most fundamental elements of an asset sale is the transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer. If the seller fails to transfer good title, the buyer may seek to rescind the contract or claim damages for breach.

: One of the most fundamental elements of an asset sale is the transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer. If the seller fails to transfer good title, the buyer may seek to rescind the contract or claim damages for breach. Delivery of Assets: If the seller delivers assets that do not meet the specifications outlined in the contract, the buyer may be entitled to seek remedies, including compensation or specific performance (where the court orders the seller to deliver the correct assets).

Misrepresentation and fraud

Misrepresentation occurs when one party makes a false statement of fact that induces the other party to enter into the contract. In asset sales, this often involves the seller overstating the value, condition, or status of the assets being sold. The buyer may claim damages or rescind the contract if the misrepresentation is material.

Fraudulent misrepresentation : If the seller knowingly misrepresents facts with the intent to deceive the buyer, this can amount to fraudulent misrepresentation. The buyer may have the right to claim for rescission of the contract and/or damages.

: If the seller knowingly misrepresents facts with the intent to deceive the buyer, this can amount to fraudulent misrepresentation. The buyer may have the right to claim for rescission of the contract and/or damages. Negligent misrepresentation : a failure to take reasonable care that the representation is accurate. The buyer may have the right to claim for rescission of the contract and/or damages.

: a failure to take reasonable care that the representation is accurate. The buyer may have the right to claim for rescission of the contract and/or damages. Innocent misrepresentation: Even if the misrepresentation was made innocently, the buyer may still be entitled to rescind the contract or seek damages. Recission or the award of damages is at the court's discretion.

Breach of Warranties

In asset sales, the seller typically gives various warranties concerning the state and ownership of the assets. These warranties may cover aspects such as:

The seller's ownership of the assets.

The condition of physical assets (e.g., machinery, property).

The absence of legal encumbrances on the assets (e.g., liens, third-party claims).

Compliance with regulatory requirements.

If any of these warranties are false, the buyer may be entitled to claim damages or seek a reduction in the purchase price.

Purchase price adjustments

Disputes may also arise over how the purchase price is calculated, especially in cases where there are post-closing adjustments. The most common mechanisms for adjusting the purchase price are based on working capital or net debt levels at closing. Disputes can arise if either party disagrees with how the adjustments are made, or if there are concerns about the accuracy of financial statements provided during the transaction.

Tax liabilities

In asset sales, tax liabilities related to the assets being sold can be a significant source of disputes. The seller may represent that the assets are free from certain tax liabilities, and if these representations prove false, the buyer could claim damages or seek indemnification.

Key legal principles

When resolving disputes arising from asset sales, several key legal principles come into play:

Contractual interpretation

The courts are guided by the principle of interpreting contracts in accordance with their natural meaning, using the wording and context of the agreement. This includes considering the surrounding circumstances, but not prior negotiations unless there is ambiguity in the contract itself. Disputes often arise when there is uncertainty about the meaning of contract terms, such as descriptions of the assets or the conditions under which certain warranties apply.

Doctrine of Caveat Emptor - buyer beware

Although the doctrine of caveat emptor traditionally applies to asset sales, meaning the buyer assumes the risk of the quality or condition of the assets, this principle is often mitigated by detailed contractual warranties and representations provided by the seller. Sellers are typically required to disclose material information about the assets, which limits the extent to which the buyer must rely on their own inspections.

Implied terms

Certain terms may be implied into contracts by statute or common law. For instance, the Sale of Goods Act 1979 implies terms that goods must be of satisfactory quality and fit for their intended purpose, unless otherwise agreed. Similarly, the buyer and seller may be entitled to rely on implied terms regarding the quality of the assets and the seller's title to them.

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Negotiation and Mediation

Most disputes arising from asset sales are resolved through negotiation between the parties and their lawyers. Mediation is also a common alternative dispute resolution (ADR) process, where an independent mediator helps the parties reach a mutually acceptable solution. This approach is generally faster and less costly than formal litigation or might be utilised once claims have been issued.

Arbitration

Arbitration is another popular dispute resolution method in commercial contracts, including asset sale agreements. If the parties have included an arbitration clause in their agreement, they may be required to resolve their dispute through arbitration rather than litigation in court. Arbitration is private, and the decision of the arbitrator is binding, subject to limited appeal rights.

Litigation

If the dispute cannot be resolved, the parties may proceed to litigation in the courts. In England and Wales, commercial disputes related to asset sales are typically handled by the Business and Property Court, which has expertise in complex commercial matters.

Remedies : The remedies available in litigation depend on the nature of the dispute. If the dispute involves breach of contract, the remedies may include damages, specific performance (forcing the party to comply with the terms of the contract), or rescission. In cases of fraud or misrepresentation, the buyer may also seek to recover losses through tort claims.

: The remedies available in litigation depend on the nature of the dispute. If the dispute involves breach of contract, the remedies may include damages, specific performance (forcing the party to comply with the terms of the contract), or rescission. In cases of fraud or misrepresentation, the buyer may also seek to recover losses through tort claims. Time and costs: Litigation in the English courts can be time-consuming and costly, particularly if the case involves complex issues of fact or law. However, the court's ruling is final and binding, with limited options for appeal.

Conclusion

Disputes arising from asset sales under English law can stem from a wide range of issues, including breach of contract, misrepresentation, failure to comply with warranties, and disagreements over the calculation of the purchase price. To prevent such disputes, it is essential for both parties to carefully draft clear and precise contractual terms and to conduct thorough due diligence.

In the event of a dispute, the parties have several mechanisms available for resolution, including negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and, as a last resort, litigation. While dispute resolution in asset sales can be challenging, a clear understanding of the legal principles involved and the available remedies can help the parties navigate the process and achieve a fair outcome.

Originally published 16 December 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.