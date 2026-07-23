CRTea Podcast Series (Podcast)

Since our last podcast in July 2025, which covered the key features of the UK's enhanced consumer protection regime introduced under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act...

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Latest episode

Episode 8: Recent Developments in UK Consumer Protection Law: The CMA's First Investigations Under the New Regime

Since our last podcast in July 2025, which covered the key features of the UK's enhanced consumer protection regime introduced under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, there have been significant developments including a number of investigations and final infringement decisions under the new regime, new guidance on green claims across the supply chain, guidance on the use of AI agents, and the Government's response to the consultation on implementing the new subscription contracts regime.



Our latest podcast focuses on the CMA's first investigations into online pricing practices, pressure selling and fake or misleading consumer reviews. At the time of recording the CMA had completed three of its investigations, adopting infringement decisions with penalties and imposing consumer redress measures. The CMA has also issued advisory letters to over a hundred businesses, putting them on notice of the need to review their practices. In this podcast we take a closer look at the CMA's areas of focus and the lessons learned based on these first investigations.

About the series

In this rapidly-evolving regulatory landscape, these regular podcasts will provide practical insights from our network of specialists (and maybe some special guests along the way) in a digestible, and hopefully enjoyable, format.

For the latest developments across Asia, as well as those affecting Asian businesses around the world, check out our sister podcast series Unbundling Competition.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.