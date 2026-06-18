Licensing Innovation: Inside The EU's New TTBER Regime

Technology transfer agreements are contracts through which one party authorizes another to use or commercialize technology under defined conditions

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Technology transfer agreements are contracts through which one party authorizes another to use or commercialize technology under defined conditions. The technology concerned may include patents, software, technical know-how, trade secrets, or other forms of intellectual property. These agreements typically define the scope of the license - including exclusivity, territory, duration, sublicensing rights, and financial terms such as royalties or license fees.

They play a central role in innovation-driven markets by enabling companies to monetize research and development, facilitate collaboration, and accelerate the dissemination of new technologies across industries. At the same time, technology transfer agreements sit at the intersection of intellectual property and competition law, as certain licensing restrictions may raise antitrust concerns where they go beyond what is necessary to protect or exploit the licensed technology. Well-known examples include Microsoft licensing software to manufacturers such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo, or Qualcomm licensing wireless communication patents to smartphone producers including Samsung Electronics and Apple. Similarly, Arm Holdings licenses chip architectures that are widely used in smartphones, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure.

EU TTBER 2026

Against the backdrop of increasingly digital and data-driven markets, the European Commission has revised the Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (TTBER) and the accompanying Technology Transfer Guidelines (TTGL) which established a safe harbor for qualifying technology licensing agreements that might otherwise have infringed A.101(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). The latest revision follows a multi-year review of the 2014 framework. The revised regime entered into force on May 1, 2026, and will apply subject to a transitional period for existing agreements until April 30, 2027, which gives businesses time to review and adjust existing arrangements.

Rather than introducing a radical overhaul, the reform is best understood as an evolutionary modernization exercise. The revised framework largely preserves the existing architecture of the TTBER safe harbor while adapting its application to contemporary licensing practices, digital business models, and data-centric innovation ecosystems.

Scope and Policy Orientation

The revised TTBER continues to apply to licensing agreements involving intellectual property rights such as patents, know-how, software, and design rights. However, the new framework reflects and places greater emphasis on the realities of the digital economy and clarifies the boundaries between the TTBER and other competition law instruments, particularly the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation (VBER).

For example, the Commission clarifies that certain software distribution arrangements may fall outside the TTBER framework and instead be assessed under vertical restraints rules. The broader policy objective is to preserve legal certainty for technology licensing while ensuring that competition law analysis remains suited to rapidly evolving innovation markets.

Market Share Thresholds and the Safe Harbor

One of the more practical and business-relevant changes concerns the operation of the TTBER safe harbor and the calculation of market share thresholds. The 20% cap for competitors and 30% cap for non-competitors remain in place. Similarly, the excluded provisions (exclusive grant-backs and no-challenge clauses) continue to be outside the scope of the benefit of the block exemption. The revised rules clarify that market share thresholds must be satisfied on each relevant market individually, thereby reducing ambiguity that existed under the previous regime.

The Commission has also introduced greater flexibility for businesses operating in volatile or emerging sectors. Where a single year is not representative, parties may now rely on a three-year average when calculating market shares. In addition, technologies that have not yet generated sales are deemed to have a zero-market share, thereby enabling early-stage innovators and start-ups to benefit more easily from the safe harbor.

The revised framework also extends the grace period for agreements that exceed the applicable thresholds from two years to three years, giving parties additional time to adapt their commercial arrangements before losing block exemption protection.

Hardcore Restrictions and Distribution-Related Clarifications

Although the core list of hardcore restrictions remains broadly unchanged, the revised TTBER introduces targeted drafting clarifications, as noted above. In particular, the updated text refines the treatment of "contract products," passive sales restrictions, and selective distribution arrangements. These amendments are intended to align the TTBER more closely with the logic and terminology used under the revised VBER framework, thereby improving consistency across EU competition law instruments and reducing interpretative divergence.

Data Licensing as a Central Feature of the Revised Regime

A particularly notable development is the Commission's treatment of data licensing. Reflecting the growing importance of data in digital business models and AI-driven innovation, the revised Guidelines recognize that certain data licensing arrangements may fall within the TTBER where they relate to protected technology rights, such as know-how or database rights. Where data arrangements do not fit neatly within existing categories, the Guidelines indicate that the TTBER may apply by analogy. At the same time, pure data-sharing arrangements may instead require assessment under Article 101 TFEU or the Horizontal Cooperation Guidelines. The revisions therefore acknowledge that data has become a core commercial asset within modern technology transfer ecosystems.

Licensing Negotiation Groups (LNGs)

One of the most discussed innovations in the revised framework is the introduction of Licensing Negotiation Groups (LNGs). While no formal category of LNGs existed under the 2014 TTBER, similar collective licensing structures had previously been assessed under general Article 101 TFEU principles. Under the revised regime, LNGs are expressly excluded from the TTBER safe harbor. Nevertheless, the Guidelines provide a more detailed analytical framework for assessing them. The Commission seeks to distinguish between genuinely pro-competitive collective negotiations that generate efficiencies, and arrangements that risk functioning as buyer cartels or mechanisms for coordinating licensing conditions among competitors. As a result, the assessment of LNGs is likely to remain highly fact-specific and dependent on the economic context of the arrangement.

Technology Pools

The revised TTBER also retains coverage for technology pools, such as bundled patent licensing structures frequently used in standardization contexts. However, the conditions for benefiting from the exemption are now more precisely articulated. The revised Guidelines place greater emphasis on ensuring that technology pools remain open, non-exclusive, and compatible with effective competition. The Commission's objective is to preserve the efficiency benefits of pooling arrangements while limiting the risk of exclusionary or anti-competitive conduct.

Updated Definitions and Alignment with Recent Case Law

The revised framework also updates several foundational concepts, including the definitions of “potential competitor," "active sales," and "passive sales." These revisions are intended to align the TTBER more closely with the terminology and analytical approach adopted under the VBER and broader EU competition law practice. Rather than reflecting a single landmark judgment, the revised definitions appear to draw on broader developments in CJEU jurisprudence and enforcement practice concerning vertical restraints, market entry, and territorial restrictions. In addition, unlike the cursory reference to pay-for-delay arrangements under the previous TTBER, the revision includes a specific section outlining the principles derived from the Court of Justice case law. The result is a more coherent and economically grounded framework across EU competition law instruments.

Concluding Remarks

Overall, the revised TTBER does not fundamentally alter the EU approach to technology licensing. Instead, it modernizes the framework in a targeted manner by adapting existing principles to the realities of digital markets, data-driven business models, and increasingly complex licensing ecosystems.

Alongside the EU framework, the United Kingdom applies a closely aligned but separate regime under the Competition and Markets Authority, with its own technology transfer block exemption. While broadly consistent with the EU model, some divergence may emerge over time, particularly in enforcement priorities and digital or data-related licensing. By contrast, the United States does not operate a block exemption system. Instead, technology transfer agreements are assessed case by case under general antitrust principles enforced by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, primarily under a rule-of-reason approach guided by the Antitrust Guidelines for the Licensing of Intellectual Property.

For businesses, the revised regime highlights the importance of carefully reviewing technology licensing agreements, particularly where they involve data-sharing arrangements, territorial restrictions, competitor relationships, or collective licensing structures. With the transitional period running until April 30, 2027, companies now have a limited but important window to reassess existing agreements and ensure continued compliance with the evolving EU competition law framework.

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