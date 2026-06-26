CMA Enforcement Gathers Pace With Second DMCC Act Consumer Infringement Decision

Lessons from the early cases

The first investigations under the new regime were launched in November 2025, into eight businesses covering a wide range of sectors (see our blogpost here). In line with the CMA’s enforcement priorities these first investigations are focused on online pricing practices, in particular drip pricing and pressure selling tactics such as automatic opt-ins for additional goods or services and urgent time limited claims. Two of these eight investigations have now completed.

In April 2026 the CMA announced that it had fined the AA, which owns the AA and BSM driving schools, £4.2 million for having engaged in drip pricing practices by not including a mandatory booking fee in the initial price displayed for driving lessons. The fine, reduced from an initial figure of £7 million, reflects a 40% reduction for the AA’s constructive engagement with the CMA and settling the case early following an admission of wrongdoing. The CMA also ordered the AA to refund a total of £760,000 in fees to all affected individuals by means of an automatic refund to their payment cards. The amount repaid to each consumer will vary according to the number of lesson packages purchased, with the average payout being around £9 per person.

It is interesting to note that both cases involved an early settlement with a 40% discount for the fine imposed. This demonstrates the potential advantage of being prepared to move quickly and engage transparently with the CMA when an investigation is launched. It also raises important strategic considerations around the admission of an infringement and the waiver of certain procedural rights, such as the right to appeal the CMA’s decision and is therefore not always a straightforward decision.

In both cases the CMA used its powers to order the businesses to refund consumers directly for the harm suffered as a result of the breach. This is not a new power, but it is one that the CMA can be expected to use in future consumer protection cases, as it allows it to demonstrate that its enforcement actions are benefiting consumers directly.

Speed in decision making is also a common factor. Both cases concluded in a period of five and seven months respectively. Compared to competition law investigations, which can run for several years, this is quick. For breaches of consumer protection rules that are always unfair and don’t require an assessment of the transactional decision test (ie whether the conduct caused or is likely to cause the average consumer to make a transactional decision they would otherwise not have made), enforcement is more straightforward. It remains to be seen how this will compare against the more complex cases that will require the CMA to apply this test.

The CMA currently has another thirteen investigations ongoing under its new consumer enforcement regime, including five investigations into potential fake or misleading reviews (see our blogpost here), an investigation into Adobe’s early cancellation fees and into Ryanair’s fees for mandatory family seats charged for parents to sit with their children aged 2-11. We can therefore expect to see the CMA adopt a number of decisions over the coming months that will further clarify its enforcement approach.