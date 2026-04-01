CMA Sets Out Wide-ranging Remedies For The Veterinary Sector In The UK

On 24 March 2026 the CMA published its final report in its market investigation into the supply of veterinary services for household pets in the UK. The report identifies a number of concerns...

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On 24 March 2026 the CMA published its final report in its market investigation into the supply of veterinary services for household pets in the UK. The report identifies a number of concerns including the lack of information available to consumers; barriers faced by consumers (particularly in relation to purchasing medicines online) and by veterinary practices (in relation to switching away from out of hours providers); and the regulatory framework for veterinary businesses (which currently does not apply to the businesses that control many veterinary practices). The CMA has set out a timetable to implement a range of measures to address these concerns and made recommendations to government to update relevant legislation.

Background

The report notes that the structure of the industry has changed significantly over the past ten years with the growth of large veterinary groups ('LVGs') which now own the majority (60%) of vet practices in the UK. Many of these large veterinary groups also own related businesses such as online pharmacies, referral centres (which provide more advanced care), crematoria and out of hours providers. The CMA's analysis indicates that on average these LVGs tend to charge significantly higher prices than the independent veterinary businesses and these differences are not wholly explained by improvements in the quality of services provided.

Key concerns and remedies:

Information transparency The CMA found that pet owners do not have all the information they need to choose a veterinary practice. They are not always given sufficient information about treatment options including the option to purchase medicines on-line. Action to be taken: All veterinary practices, online pharmacies, referral centres, out of hours providers, diagnostic labs and pet crematoria will need to make it clear if they are part of a large veterinary group and who controls them. All veterinary practices to publish prices up front on a standard list of common services and these prices will then be available to compare on the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons' Find a Vet website and other price comparison services. All veterinary practices to provide written estimates where the recommended treatment pathway is likely to cost £500 or more and an itemised bill following such treatment. Where crematoria services are required, veterinary practices will be required to give information on all options including the less expensive communal cremations. All veterinary practices to inform pet owners that they can obtain a written prescription and may be able to purchase the medicine more cheaply online.

The CMA found that pet owners do not have all the information they need to choose a veterinary practice. They are not always given sufficient information about treatment options including the option to purchase medicines on-line. Action to be taken: All veterinary practices, online pharmacies, referral centres, out of hours providers, diagnostic labs and pet crematoria will need to make it clear if they are part of a large veterinary group and who controls them. All veterinary practices to publish prices up front on a standard list of common services and these prices will then be available to compare on the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons' Find a Vet website and other price comparison services. All veterinary practices to provide written estimates where the recommended treatment pathway is likely to cost £500 or more and an itemised bill following such treatment. Where crematoria services are required, veterinary practices will be required to give information on all options including the less expensive communal cremations. All veterinary practices to inform pet owners that they can obtain a written prescription and may be able to purchase the medicine more cheaply online. Barriers in the market The CMA found that even if pet owners are aware that they can purchase medicines on-line, they may not have the knowledge to compare branded and own-label medicines and they may face high prescription charges or delays in obtaining the necessary prescription. The CMA also found that veterinary practices that use out of hours providers (rather than providing this required service themselves) may face barriers to switching such as long notice periods and high early termination fees. Action to be taken: A price-cap for prescriptions of £21 (and £12.50 for any additional prescriptions made at the same consultation) and these must be provided within set time limits and with information about clinically equivalent alternatives. Out of hours providers will be prohibited from imposing unreasonable long termination periods.

The CMA found that even if pet owners are aware that they can purchase medicines on-line, they may not have the knowledge to compare branded and own-label medicines and they may face high prescription charges or delays in obtaining the necessary prescription. The CMA also found that veterinary practices that use out of hours providers (rather than providing this required service themselves) may face barriers to switching such as long notice periods and high early termination fees. Action to be taken: A price-cap for prescriptions of £21 (and £12.50 for any additional prescriptions made at the same consultation) and these must be provided within set time limits and with information about clinically equivalent alternatives. Out of hours providers will be prohibited from imposing unreasonable long termination periods. Inadequate regulatory framework: The CMA concluded that the system of regulation is outdated and unfit for purpose in particular because the current regulations do not apply to the businesses which own or control the majority of veterinary practices in the UK. The CMA also concluded that the regulatory framework could be improved to help pet owners make more informed choices and provide an effective means of redress where things go wrong. Action to be taken: The CMA has made recommendations to parliament for a new Veterinary Surgeons Act to give the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons or another body a duty to oversee veterinary businesses as well as individual vets and give it the powers to set, monitor and enforce standards. The CMA is anticipating that the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons will offer undertakings to help promote and support these remedies and that this will be funded through a levy on veterinary businesses. To the extent necessary, the CMA will impose an order to facilitate this.

The CMA has until 23 September 2026 to put in place legally binding orders on veterinary businesses and either to accept undertakings from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons or impose an order. At that point the remedies will begin to come into effect in a staggered way with smaller veterinary practices having an additional three months to make the necessary changes.

Comment

Pet owners will no doubt welcome the greater transparency and price-cap on prescriptions but may be frustrated that two and a half years after launching a review into this sector (during which 45,000 members of the public wrote to the CMA about these issues), they will need to wait a further six to eighteen months to see these remedies come into full effect. For veterinary practices, many may be relieved that the CMA has not taken forward some of its earlier more stringent remedy proposals (such as a proposed price cap on prescriptions of £15) but the majority will likely need to re-think how their practices are run and how information is routinely provided to their customers to ensure they don't trip-up on the new requirements.

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