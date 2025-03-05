A New Regime To Regulate Digital Markets In The UK

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) entered into force on 1 January 2025, establishing a pro-competition regime to address the conduct and market power of "Big Tech" firms (the "digital markets competition regime", or "DMCR").
We have produced a guide to the DMCR, which provides both an overview of the regime and an in-depth look at its key features.
