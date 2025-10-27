ARTICLE
27 October 2025

M&A – CMA Consultation On Revised Approach To Merger Remedies

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The consultation follows an earlier call for evidence around three main themes: the CMA's approach to remedies, preserving pro-competitive merger efficiencies and merger benefits, and running efficient processes.
United Kingdom Antitrust/Competition Law
Gavin Davies,Greg Mulley,Antonia Kirkby
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Environment topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

The CMA has launched a consultation on its approach to merger remedies.

The consultation follows an earlier call for evidence around three main themes: the CMA's approach to remedies, preserving pro-competitive merger efficiencies and merger benefits, and running efficient processes.

The CMA is also making a number of changes to improve its remedies process at phase 1. This includes additional guidance for the merger parties on engaging with the CMA on remedies throughout the process, including early without-prejudice discussions on remedies.

The CMA's consultation is open until 13 November 2025, and the final guidance is expected to be published by the end of the year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gavin Davies
Gavin Davies
Photo of Greg Mulley
Greg Mulley
Photo of Heidi Gallagher
Heidi Gallagher
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More