M&A – CMA Consultation On Revised Approach To Merger Remedies

The CMA has launched a consultation on its approach to merger remedies.

The consultation follows an earlier call for evidence around three main themes: the CMA's approach to remedies, preserving pro-competitive merger efficiencies and merger benefits, and running efficient processes.

The CMA is also making a number of changes to improve its remedies process at phase 1. This includes additional guidance for the merger parties on engaging with the CMA on remedies throughout the process, including early without-prejudice discussions on remedies.

The CMA's consultation is open until 13 November 2025, and the final guidance is expected to be published by the end of the year.

