21 February 2025

Competition Law & Gaming

In a brand-new podcast, hosted by our competition experts, you can learn about the ways in which the hot topics in competition law impact, and apply to, the gaming industry.
United Kingdom Antitrust/Competition Law
Stephen Whitfield and Chloe Budd
Episode one

Episode 1 sees Head of Competition Stephen Whitfield and Associate Chloe Budd provide an overview on the state of play of M&A in the gaming industry and discuss how the EU and UK merger control regimes are dealing with such a dynamic sector.

Stephen Whitfield
Chloe Budd
