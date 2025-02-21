Competition Law & Gaming

Episode one
In a brand-new podcast, hosted by our competition experts, you can learn about the ways in which the hot topics in competition law impact, and apply to, the gaming industry.
Episode 1 sees Head of Competition Stephen Whitfield and Associate Chloe Budd provide an overview on the state of play of M&A in the gaming industry and discuss how the EU and UK merger control regimes are dealing with such a dynamic sector.
