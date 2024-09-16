The Adlaw Insights Podcast, With Brinsley & Geraint

Yes, we know, the world was simply crying out for another podcast, so here we are to answer that cry : )

As those who follow our Adlaw Insights blog may know, we are co-heads of the renowned Advertising & Marketing legal team at Lewis Silkin. In our (hopefully) unlawyerly way, we and our fabulous team bring you all the latest news and insights from the world of advertising law and regulation. It's hard to say 'law and regulation' in a sexy way, but we do our best to mix in a bit of humour, a pinch of levity and a handful of awful puns to the insights and news about and ASA rulings, CAP guidance, CMA investigations and new laws.

We focus on recent developments - anything that is interesting, unexpected and important in the world of advertising marketing in the UK.

In this, our first ever episode, we explore key events from the summer of 2024, using social responsibility as our key theme. We pull together a some compelling examples and give our take.

There are links to the different ads and rulings that we cover, below.

Listen now:

Click here to download or listen online

to download or listen online Click here to listen on Spotify

to listen on Spotify Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts

We'll release an episode periodically, and we'll aim to keep them shorter than this inaugural episode, and we promise to get better and slicker at doing it. We hope you learn something new - but most of all, we hope you enjoy it!

We welcome your feedback - keep in mind this is our first go at this, so be kind!

In this episode, we'll talk about the following ads and ASA rulings:

1. JD Sports "Don't try this at home" (Aug 2024)

Screenshot of the ad:

Ruling: JD Sports Fashion plc - ASA | CAP

2. Frontline-19 (July 2024)

Ad available to view here: SICKER THAN THE PATIENTS - YouTube

Ruling: FL19 CIC - ASA | CAP

3. Alzheimer's Society "The Long Goodbye" (June 2024)

Ad available to view here: The Long Goodbye- Alzheimer's Society (Extended Cut) (youtube.com)

Ruling:Alzheimer's Society - ASA | CAP

4. Virgin Airways (August 2024)

Ruling: Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd- ASA

5. London Luton Airport (July 2024)

Screenshot of the ad:

Ruling: London Luton Airport Ltd

6. Ricky Gervais

The ads TFL rejected and accepted, respectively:

7. Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Lager

Ad available to view here: All Jeremy Clarkson Hawkstone Lager Ads - YouTube

8. Steven Bartlett ads

Ruling involving Huel: Huel Ltd - ASA | CAP

Ruling involving Zoe: ZOE Ltd - ASA | CAP

