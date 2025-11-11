Important Amendments To Work Permit Exemptions For "Special Contributions" In Türkiye

Türkiye has expanded its work permit exemption categories to include foreign nationals who provide "Special Contributions" to the country. This development offers companies engaged in government-related projects a faster and more flexible immigration route, allowing them to send employees to Türkiye without meeting standard work permit sponsorship requirements.

The "Special Contributions" Exemption

Under this new framework, a foreign national may work in Türkiye without obtaining a traditional work permit if they are deemed to make significant contributions to the nation's economic, socio-cultural, technological, or educational development. Eligibility requires that a Turkish public institution or organization confirm in writing that the individual's presence or work will provide important benefits to Türkiye.

Those granted Special Contribution Work Permit Exemption (SCWPE) status are not required to apply for a work permit.

Examples of Qualifying Assignments

While official guidelines have not yet been published, the SCWPE exemption may apply to a wide range of projects, including:

Technical or engineering experts supporting the Ministry of Defense on defense projects

Construction specialists assisting the Ministry of Transportation on national infrastructure initiatives

Educational consultants advising the Ministry of Education on government-led programs

Artists participating in cultural projects sponsored by public institutions

Energy sector technicians working on offshore government projects

Medical professionals assisting the Ministry of Health with national or regional healthcare programs

Because formal parameters have not yet been defined, applicability under the SCWPE remains broad, potentially encompassing those foreigners who will be important contributors of any government-backed project or program.

Duration and Employment Conditions

The SCWPE status may be granted for up to three years. In most cases, employees continue to receive their salaries from their home employer outside Türkiye if the assignment lasts less than 90 days.

For assignments exceeding 90 days, a domestic application must be submitted, and an SCWPE card will be issued. Assignments over 90 days also trigger social security obligations under Turkish law, so consultation with a payroll or social security specialist is recommended.

The exemption authorizes employment only for the specific government agency and project named in the institution's support letter.

Application Procedure in Türkiye

Although the SCWPE visa category may later be available at Turkish consulates abroad, this is not yet implemented. For now, the process takes place domestically in Türkiye.

The employee must first enter Türkiye lawfully—either as a visitor or with an Assembly Maintenance and Service (AMS) Visa—and then apply for a change of status to the Special Contribution Work Permit Exemption through the Ministry of Labor (MOL) system.

Applicants must submit the online form and upload supporting documentation. Processing typically takes two to four weeks and results in:

An approval certificate (for projects up to 90 days), or

An SCWPE card (for projects exceeding 90 days).

Both documents serve as official status evidence. If the applicant entered Türkiye visa-free for fewer than 90 days, the SCWPE approval acts as a status change, allowing them to stay and work in Türkiye for the validity approved, which could be up to three years.

Important Considerations

Foreign nationals entering Türkiye as visitors may not begin work until the exemption certificate or card has been issued. Those entering on an AMS visa may commence work as authorized. Employers should also be aware that certain obligations—such as social security registration and tax reporting—will generally apply after 90 days of stay.

Companies are strongly encouraged to seek social security and tax guidance to ensure compliance during and after the assignment.

Summary

The introduction of the Special Contribution Work Permit Exemption (SCWPE) marks a significant step in Türkiye's evolving immigration landscape. It provides a practical mechanism for foreign experts, consultants, and specialists working on government-backed projects to perform short- or medium-term assignments without undergoing the standard work permit process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.