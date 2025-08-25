Important Updates: Obtaining Certain Residence Permits Becomes More Challenging In Türkiye

For many years, Türkiye maintained a relatively generous residence permit system, allowing many foreign nationals without local employment or family ties to obtain residency with minimal requirements. However, since 2023, the process has become significantly more restrictive. In particular, short-term touristic residence permits are now subject to much stricter adjudication, and the majority of applications are denied or granted for a very limited validity. Other residence permit categories remain available and less affected, but the short-term touristic option is no longer a practical solution for many foreigners wishing to reside in Türkiye.

RESIDENCE PERMIT CATEORGIES IN TüRKIYE

Türkiye offers several categories of residence permits beyond the short-term touristic option. These include permits for dependents of Turkish nationals or dependents of work permit holders, certain foreign students, and individuals who qualify under humanitarian grounds. While none of these residence permit categories grant work authorization, they allow many foreigners to legally reside in Türkiye for extended periods.

COMMON SHORT TERM RESIDENCE PERMIT CATEGORIES

Touristic Purposes

Historically the most common category, requiring proof of sufficient funds, health insurance coverage, and a qualifying residential address. Since 2023, first-time applications are often rejected unless strong justification is provided. Renewals are also frequently denied unless applicants switch to another category. Certain discretionary factors may be considered, such as being a dependent parent of a work permit holder, an adult child of a family residence permit holder, or a household worker for whom a work permit is being filed. Applicants must also submit proof of finances, health insurance, and a residential lease agreement located outside of Migration Directorate–banned districts.

Ownership of Turkish Real Estate

Foreign nationals who own residential property in Türkiye above a minimum value set by the Migration Directorate (currently USD 200,000) may qualify. The applicant must live in the property, not rent it out, and the property cannot be located in a banned district. Proof of health insurance and financial self-sufficiency is also required.

Enrollment in Turkish Language Courses

Applicants must enroll in TÖMER (a registered Turkish Language Institute) or an approved institution. Attendance and enrollment requirements are strict. This category is limited to two years and requires proof of health insurance and sufficient funds.

Education or Internship Programs

Available only for specific student exchange programs (e.g., Erasmus), internships, or approved short-term academic programs.

Medical Treatment

Available for those receiving treatment in Turkish hospitals. Applicants must provide confirmation from the hospital and proof of sufficient funds. Treatment cannot involve a condition that may be a public health threat.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Short-term residence permit applications require the applicant to first enter Türkiye legally as a visitor. While some nationals are visa-exempt, most must obtain either a consular visa or an e-visa, with permitted stays ranging from 30 to 90 days.

Applications must then be submitted domestically at the Migration Directorate office serving the applicant's residential address. Appointments are required, and in Istanbul, waiting times are often backlogged.

Required Documents

Typical requirements for short-term residence permit applications include:

Original passport with copies of visa/e-visa and entry stamps

Two biometric photos

Proof of financial resources: at least USD 6,500 in liquid assets (bank deposits, investments, pension income, etc.)

Turkish private health insurance from a local provider (e.g., Acıbadem, Aksigorta, Yapı Kredi Sigorta)

Legalized birth certificates (if applicable)

Legalized marriage certificate (if applicable)

Legalized police clearance certificates (PCC) from the applicant's home country (for children, PCCs from both parents)

Residential lease agreement notarized in Türkiye, with the property located outside restricted districts

Title deed (if applying under property ownership category)

DASK (residential earthquake insurance)

Turkish Tax ID number

Address document (Numarataj) from the local municipality

Key Considerations

The success of applications depends heavily on the category selected, supporting documentation, and local practices of the relevant Migration Directorate. Requirements and discretionary factors change frequently, and short-term permits are usually valid for six months to one year, with renewals only possible in limited circumstances.

CONCLUSION

The short-term touristic residence permit, once a very accessible option for foreigners in Türkiye, has become increasingly difficult to obtain. With stricter adjudication standards, neighborhood bans, higher financial requirements, and narrow discretionary exceptions, most applications are now denied or issued with a maximum of six months validity. While alternative categories remain available, foreigners seeking long-term residence in Türkiye must carefully evaluate eligibility and ensure applications are prepared with strong documentation

