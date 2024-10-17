Work Permit Quota Exemptions Expanded

The waiver for employers to be exempt from the foreign worker to local worker quota requirement has been expanded, with new exemption options...

The waiver for employers to be exempt from the foreign worker to local worker quota requirement has been expanded, with new exemption options for the first five foreign employees of employers whose last year's sales were over TRY 50,000,000; and a complete exemption from the quota for employers in the information technology sector, specialist employees in software, database, mobile software, system network security and corporate architecture. These changes come as a result of labor and skills shortages in the country.

