Online Revocation Of Powers Of Attorney For Land Registry Transactions Now Available

The General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre issued the Circular No. 2025/6 on 5 December 2025 ("Circular"), enabling the revocation of powers of attorney related to land registry transactions online and standardizing the revocation process.

The Circular establishes the Turkish Revocation System. Under this system, it is now possible to submit the revocation requests either at the relevant land registry directorate or directly through the Webtapu system. All land registry directorates can access revocations carried out via the online system.

The authorities will not accept revocation applications submitted by fax, email or post. They will also not process revocation applications submitted directly to the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre or regional directorates.

In addition, revocations carried out through the Webtapu system will cover all powers of attorney issued before the revocation date and the system will automatically and promptly record revocations in the revocation registry. Revocations effected through this system will be effective solely for land registry transactions.

For land registry transactions based on powers of attorney issued before 1 January 2023, the land registry directorate will both check the physical revocation register and the electronic system in order to confirm the absence of any revocations. For powers of attorney issued after this date, official will check the power of attorney only through the electronic system.

As revocation constitutes a legally formative right with disruptive effect, it is not possible to withdraw it once exercised. Accordingly, those who wish to re-authorize an agent previously revoked through the Turkish Revocation System must issue a new power of attorney.

The establishment of a centralized revocation system is expected to reduce uncertainties in the revocation of powers of attorney in practice and mitigate the risk of loss of rights arising from fraudulent activities.

