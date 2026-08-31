ARTICLE
31 August 2026

Evaluation Of Bad Faith In Trademark Applications Under Turkish Trademark Law

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Bad faith in trademark applications poses significant challenges in Turkish intellectual property law, particularly when applicants seek unfair competitive advantages or attempt to manipulate the registration system. This comprehensive analysis examines how Turkish courts and authorities evaluate bad faith claims, exploring the legal framework, procedural standards, and comparative perspectives from EU law that shape trademark protection in Turkey.
Turkey Intellectual Property
Uğur Aktekin,Selin Bilik, and Bilge Ayperi Kemer
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Bad faith remains a recurring and complex issue in trademark law, particularly where applications are filed to obtain an unfair advantage, restrict competitors or otherwise misuse the trademark registration system. The assessment of bad faith under Turkish law has developed through legislation and case law, with the circumstances of each application playing a central role.

In their article “Evaluation of Bad Faith in Trademark Applications Under Turkish Trademark Law,” published in The Trademark Reporter (TMR), our Partner Uğur Aktekin, Senior Associate Selin Bilik Erdönmez and Associate Bilge Ayperi Kemer examine the definition and legal nature of bad faith under Turkish trademark law, its typical appearances in trademark practice, and the judicial and procedural principles applied in determining bad faith. The article also addresses the consequences of a finding of bad faith and provides a comparative analysis from the perspective of EU law and Common Practice No. CP13.

The full article is available in the attached PDF.

First published by The Trademark Reporter, INTA in Aug 25, 2026.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Uğur Aktekin
Uğur Aktekin
Photo of Selin Bilik
Selin Bilik
Photo of Bilge Ayperi Kemer
Bilge Ayperi Kemer
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