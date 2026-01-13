Important Changes Have Been Made To The WIPO Nice Classification System

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced important updates to the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification System, the international standard for the classification of goods and services in trademark registrations, which entered into force on 1 January 2026.

These revisions introduced by WIPO essentially aim to better reflect modern goods and services in line with changes in commercial practice and to improve clarity and consistency for trademark owners and practitioners.

The major class changes in the WIPO Nice Classification are as follows:

Glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses have been moved from Class 9 to Class 10.

Firefighting vehicles, firefighting boats, and rafts have been removed from Class 9 and reclassified under Class 12.

Heated clothing and socks have been moved from Class 11 to Class 25.

With respect to essential oils, classification will now be determined based on their intended use: oils for cosmetic purposes are classified under Class 3, oils for medical or therapeutic purposes under Class 5, and oils intended for food use under Class 30.

There will be no automatic reclassification for applications filed or registrations obtained before 1 January 2026. However, it would be beneficial for trademark owners to review their portfolios and consider aligning them with the updated classes in order to ensure comprehensive protection.

For new trademark applications, these changes must be taken into account when classifying goods and services, and applications should be filed to register the relevant goods under their newly assigned classes.

WIPO will apply the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification in the following cases:

Any international application received by the Office of origin on or after 1 January 2026;

Any application reaching the WIPO International Bureau after the expiry of the two-month period referred to in Article 3(4) of the Madrid Protocol.

As of 1 January 2026, the Goods & Services Manager tool within WIPO's eMadrid system will be updated to align with the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification, and international trademark applications filed thereafter must reflect the updated classification when selecting goods and services. the selection of goods and services must be made in accordance with the updated classification.

In Türkiye, however, these changes in the WIPO Nice classification system have not yet been adopted, and no amendments have yet been announced in the Communiqué on the Classification of Goods and Services ("Communiqué"). Although no changes have been made in the Communiqué, amendments have started to be reflected in the practical application within the trademark application system of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office. For example, items such as eyeglasses, sunglasses, lenses, and their cases, covers, parts, and accessories, which were previously listed under Class 9, are currently listed under Class 10 in the Electronic Application System (EPATS) as of the date of this article. It is expected that the necessary amendments to the Communiqué will be announced in the coming days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.