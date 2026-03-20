Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - 2026 February

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets

Board of Türki̇ ye

2026 February

Initial Public Offerings COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT SALE OF EXISTING SHARES ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE OFFER PRICE Gentaş Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret Pazarlama AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 84,000,000 TRY 40,845,000 (1) - 11.00 (2) Metropal Kurumsal Hizmetler AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 12,600,000 TRY 6,300,000 (3) - 80.00 (4) Luxera Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 90,000,000 TRY 30,000,000 (5) - 12.05(6) Savur Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 208,400,000 TRY 87,000,000 (7) - 3.64(8) Empa Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 29,000,000 TRY 9,000,000 (9) - 22.00(10) Ata Turizm İşletmecilik Taşımacılık Madencilik Kuyumculuk Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 240,000,000 TRY 40,000,000 (11) - 11.20 (12)

Shares which held by existing shareholders Gentaş Dekoratif Yüzeyler Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ (with nominal value of 4.095.000 TL), Tahsin Kahraman (with nominal value of 1.050.000 TL), Orhan Kahraman (with nominal value of 5.250.000 TL), Abdurrahman Kahraman (with nominal value of 1.312.500), Didem Aydın (with nominal value of 10.500.000 TL), Sezai Kahraman (with nominal value of 2.625.000 TL), Ahmet Fikret Kansız (with nominal value of 2.625.000 TL), Ersin Tınaz (with nominal value of 2.625.000 TL), Muhammed Sargın (with nominal value of 2.625.000 TL), Remzi Demir (with nominal value of 2.625.000 TL), Seyit Ahmet Ayhan (with nominal value of 2.625.000 TL), Selim Kahraman (with nominal value of 1.050.000 TL), Asuman Halıcı (with nominal value of 525.000 TL) and Nebahat Kutlucan (with nominal value of 1.312.500 TL) will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 11. A total of TRY 6,300,000 nominal value Class (B) shares, consisting of TRY 2,835,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Hak Teknoloji Yatırım AŞ, TRY 2,457,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Bilgesan Elektrik Taahhüt İmalat ve Sanayi AŞ, TRY 630,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Önder Akıncı, TRY 252,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Recep Aktaş and TRY 126,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Ayşe Aylin Sözen, will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 80. A total of TRY 30,000,000 nominal value Class (B) shares, consisting of TRY 8,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Ramazan TAŞ, TRY 8,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Emad RAGAB, TRY 8,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Cemal SÜLEYMAN and TRY 4,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Ali KHALIL, will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 12.05. A total of TRY 87,000,000 nominal value Class (B) shares, consisting of TRY 43,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Mehmet Ali YILDIRAN and TRY 43,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Mehmet Sami YILDIRAN, will be offered to the public Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 3.64. A total of TRY 9,000,000 nominal value shares, consisting of TRY 3,864,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Vural AKMAN, TRY 2,030,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Mehmet Oktay HORSANALI, TRY 762,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Dursun GEDİKOĞLU, TRY 642,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Tülay AKMAN, TRY 540,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Berna BARAN ŞEN, TRY 450,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Fügen AKMAN, TRY 356,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Gökhan Şevket AKMAN and TRY 356,000 nominal value Class (B) shares held by existing shareholder Nilüfer AKMAN MERİÇ, will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 22. TRY 40,000,000 nominal value Class (B) shares held by existing shareholder Tan Turizm Havayolu Taşımacılık Bilgisayar Elektronik Sanayi ve Dış Ticaret AŞ, will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 11.20.

Share Issuances By Publicly Traded Companies COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT Martı Otel İşletmeleri AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 900,000,000 Rainbow Polikarbonat Sanayi Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 570,000,000 Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii AŞ (1) Private Placement - Yaprak Süt ve Besi Çiftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 284,000,000 Martı Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ (2) Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 1,309,176,000 Büyük Şefler Gıda Turizm Tekstil Danışmanlık Organizasyon Eğitim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 428,000,000 Kızılbük Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 2,800,000,000

(1) It has been resolved to approve the application for the approval of the issuance certificate prepared regarding the capital increase of Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii AŞ (the Company).

The application concerns the increase of the Company's issued capital from TRY 300,000,000 within its registered capital ceiling of TRY 3,000,000,000, to be conducted via a private placement (allocated issuance) fully in cash, totaling a sales revenue of TRY 915,701,293.40. This increase involves the restriction of the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders, with the total nominal capital amount to be calculated based on the share sale price determined within the framework of Borsa İstanbul AŞ's (the Stock Exchange) "Procedures Regarding Wholesale Buying and Selling Transactions." The shares to be issued due to the capital increase shall be allocated to the Company's controlling shareholder, Artaş İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, in offset against its cash receivables from the Company, subject to the following conditions:

Considering that the nominal amount of the shares subject to the capital increase will be determined following the Company's application to the Stock Exchange, the share sale price must be determined at a level not lower than the base price calculated in accordance with the Stock Exchange's Procedures Regarding Wholesale Buying and Selling Transactions. The nominal amount of the shares to be issued shall be determined based on the established share sale price, and the issuance certificate shall be amended to include the final nominal amount and price information for positive evaluation.

2) The capital increase of TRY 1,309,176,000 will be covered by a cash contribution of TRY 949,390,640, and a capital-in-kind contribution of TRY 359,785,360 from the main partner company, Martı Otel İşletmeleri AŞ.

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