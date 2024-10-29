"Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on Payments to be made by Joint Stock and Limited Liability Companies Pursuant to Law No. 4054 (Communiqué No: 2017/4)" ("Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette dated October 1, 2024 and numbered 32679.

With the Communiqué, a new payment method has been introduced for the fee to be collected by the Competition Authority ("Authority") at the rate of four per ten thousands of the capital of all shareholders in company incorporations and four per ten thousands of the increased portion in cases of capital increase made through MERSIS.

Pursuant to the amendments introduced by the Communiqué, such fees to be paid to the Authority can be collected through the system called the Fee Tracking System ("FTS").

MERSIS interface will be used for collections to be made with FTS.

The receipt generated by the HTS will be presented in the applications made to the Trade Registry Directorates for registration. This receipt will also be taken as basis in the execution of establishment and capital increase transactions.

You can reach the relevant Communiqué from here. Only available in Turkish.

