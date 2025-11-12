New Announcement Regarding The Solar Power Plant (YEKA GES-2025) And Wind Power Plant (YEKA RES-2025) Tenders

As known, the announcement text regarding the YEKA GES-2025 and YEKA RES-2025 tenders was published in the Official Gazette dated 09 September 2025, numbered 33012. The related explanatory article published on our website regarding this matter can be accessed via the following link:

https://kesikli.com/news-insight/2025-09-24-solar-power-plant-yeka-ges-2025-and-wind-power-plant-yeka-res-2025-tenders/

By the announcement of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources dated 31 October 2025, the Correction Notice for the YEKA GES-2025 and YEKA RES-2025 Tenders was published as an addendum to the Official Gazette dated 09 September 2025, numbered 33012, and amendments were introduced to the tender announcement.

According to the amendment made under Article 2/ç of the specifications regarding the date and time of application:

Applications for YEKA RES-2025 shall be submitted in person on 02 December 2025 between 10:00 and 12:00.

Applications shall be received by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, at the address:

Nasuh Akar Mahallesi, Türkocağı Caddesi No: 2, 06500 Çankaya/ANKARA.

According to the corrections, the definition of "Domestic Goods Certificate" has been revised as "the document issued under the Domestic Goods Communiqué (SGM 2014/35) showing the domestic contribution rate of a component ('Aksam') specified in the Specifications."

Previously, a Domestic Goods Certificate was required for each component listed in Annex-2 of the Specifications related to wind turbine manufacturing. Following the amendment, it is now required to submit a Domestic Goods Certificate for the component meeting the relevant minimum domestic contribution rate.

Pursuant to the amendment made to Article m.6/2 of the Specifications, it has become mandatory to submit a Domestic Goods Certificate showing compliance with the relevant minimum domestic contribution rate. A new column titled "Minimum Component Domestic Contribution Rate (%)" has been added to Annex-2 "Facility Components Table" of the Specifications.

Accordingly, the minimum domestic contribution rates have been determined as 65% for the turbine tower, 70% for tower connection elements, 65% for rotor blades, and 51% for the remaining components.

The Wind Turbine Domesticity Score shall be the total of the domesticity scores of the relevant components listed in Annex-2. The total component domesticity score of the wind turbines to be installed within the YEKA area must be at least 55.

Applications for YEKA GES-2025 shall be submitted in person on 18 November 2025 between 10:00 and 12:00.

Applications shall be received by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, at the address:

Nasuh Akar Mahallesi, Türkocağı Caddesi No: 2, 06500 Çankaya/ANKARA.

The definition of "Domestic Goods Certificate" has been revised as "the document issued under the Domestic Goods Communiqué (SGM 2014/35) showing the domestic contribution rate of a component ('Aksam') specified in the Specifications."

Under the Specifications, for solar power plants (GES) to be established within the scope of the tender, it has become mandatory to submit a Domestic Goods Certificate for the component providing a minimum domestic contribution rate of 75%.

A new column titled "Minimum Component Domestic Contribution Rate (%)" has also been added to Annex-2 "Domestic Goods Certified Component Table."

Accordingly, a minimum domestic contribution rate of 75% shall apply for the Solar Module, and 51% for the remaining components.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.