Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:

Our latest Energy, Infrastructure & ESG Quarterly is now available!

This edition delivers in-depth analyses on:

Nuclear energy's revival

The critical minerals race

Climate Law as strategy

We hope you enjoy this bulletin, and please visit our website for the full issue: https://herguner.av.tr/en/energy-infrastructure-esg-quarterly-december-2025/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.