ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Energy, Infrastructure & ESG Quarterly – December 2025

HB
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership

Contributor

Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership logo
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.
Explore Firm Details
Our latest Energy, Infrastructure & ESG Quarterly is now available!
Turkey Energy and Natural Resources
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
  • in Turkey
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
  • within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Privacy topic(s)

Our latest Energy, Infrastructure & ESG Quarterly is now available!

This edition delivers in-depth analyses on:

  • Nuclear energy's revival
  • The critical minerals race
  • Climate Law as strategy

We hope you enjoy this bulletin, and please visit our website for the full issue: https://herguner.av.tr/en/energy-infrastructure-esg-quarterly-december-2025/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Hergüner Bilgen Üçer
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More