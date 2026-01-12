Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
- in Turkey
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Privacy topic(s)
Our latest Energy, Infrastructure & ESG Quarterly is now available!
This edition delivers in-depth analyses on:
- Nuclear energy's revival
- The critical minerals race
- Climate Law as strategy
We hope you enjoy this bulletin, and please visit our website for the full issue: https://herguner.av.tr/en/energy-infrastructure-esg-quarterly-december-2025/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.