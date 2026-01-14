Key Deadlines In Residential Handovers January 2026

This client alert is intended as a high-level, practical snapshot of the principal statutory time limits that may be applicable to prepaid residential sale agreements...

This client alert is intended as a high-level, practical snapshot of the principal statutory time limits that may be applicable to prepaid residential sale agreements (notably off plan sales) under Turkish consumer law, with emphasis on delivery/transfer, withdrawal, rescission and defect-related limitation periods. The applicability and consequences of these time limits are fact-specific and require separate legal analysis in each case, including the contractual classification (e.g., distance or off-premises), the financing and payment mechanics, and the capacity and legal status of the parties

Withdrawal right: 14 days from signing the prepaid housing sale agreement (no penalty).

14 days from signing the prepaid housing sale agreement (no penalty). Rescission right : up to 24 months from signing (statutory charges/compensation may apply depending on timing).

: up to 24 months from signing (statutory charges/compensation may apply depending on timing). Delivery/transfer : must occur within the promised timeframe; in any event, it cannot exceed 48 months from signing.

: must occur within the promised timeframe; in any event, it cannot exceed 48 months from signing. Defect period for housing: 5 years from delivery (general rule: 2 years; second-hand housing: minimum 3 years).

Legal basis: Law No. 6502 on the Protection of Consumers and the Regulation on Prepaid Housing Sales.

Topic Time limit Starts from Practical note (brief) Legal basis Withdrawal

(prepaid housing sale) 14 days Conclusion/signing of the agreement The consumer may withdraw without cause and without penalty. Notice given within the applicable period is sufficient. Law No. 6502 Art. 43 Rescission

(prepaid housing sale) Up to 24 months Conclusion/signing of the agreement The consumer may terminate the agreement without cause within 24 months. The seller may recover statutory costs and capped compensation (2%/4%/6%/8%, depending on timing). Refunds are generally due within 180 days (from receipt of notice); the consumer returns benefits within 10 days after refund. Law No. 6502 Art. 45 Delivery / transfer period Up to 48 months (absolute cap) Conclusion/signing of the agreement The seller must complete transfer/delivery (title and possession) within the contractual timeframe, no later than 48 months from the contract date. Law No. 6502 Art. 44; Reg. Art. 10 Defect liability

(general) 2 years Delivery date The limitation period for defect claims is generally 2 years from delivery, unless a longer period applies under the contract or applicable law. Law No. 6502 Art. 12(1) Defective housing / holiday immovables 5 years Delivery date For housing and holiday-purpose immovables, the limitation period is 5 years. Law No. 6502 Art. 12(1) Second-hand housing – minimum period Min. 3 years Delivery date For second-hand sales, the seller's defect liability for such immovables cannot be reduced below 3 years. Law No. 6502 Art. 12(2) Defects concealed by gross fault or fraud No limitation — Limitation periods do not apply where the defect was concealed through gross fault or fraud. Law No. 6502 Art. 12(3) Completion of repair/replacement request (housing) 60 business days Date the request is communicated to seller/manufacturer/importer Repair or replacement must be completed within 60 business days; otherwise, other remedies remain available. Law No. 6502 Art. 11(4)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.