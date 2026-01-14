Key Deadlines In Residential Handovers January 2026

- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in Turkey
- within Real Estate and Construction, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
This client alert is intended as a high-level, practical snapshot of the principal statutory time limits that may be applicable to prepaid residential sale agreements (notably off plan sales) under Turkish consumer law, with emphasis on delivery/transfer, withdrawal, rescission and defect-related limitation periods. The applicability and consequences of these time limits are fact-specific and require separate legal analysis in each case, including the contractual classification (e.g., distance or off-premises), the financing and payment mechanics, and the capacity and legal status of the parties
- Withdrawal right: 14 days from signing the prepaid housing sale agreement (no penalty).
- Rescission right: up to 24 months from signing (statutory charges/compensation may apply depending on timing).
- Delivery/transfer: must occur within the promised timeframe; in any event, it cannot exceed 48 months from signing.
- Defect period for housing: 5 years from delivery (general rule: 2 years; second-hand housing: minimum 3 years).
Legal basis: Law No. 6502 on the Protection of Consumers and the Regulation on Prepaid Housing Sales.
|Topic
|Time limit
|Starts from
|Practical note (brief)
|Legal basis
|Withdrawal
(prepaid housing sale)
|14 days
|Conclusion/signing of the agreement
|The consumer may withdraw without cause and without penalty. Notice given within the applicable period is sufficient.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 43
|Rescission
(prepaid housing sale)
|Up to 24 months
|Conclusion/signing of the agreement
|The consumer may terminate the agreement without cause within 24 months. The seller may recover statutory costs and capped compensation (2%/4%/6%/8%, depending on timing). Refunds are generally due within 180 days (from receipt of notice); the consumer returns benefits within 10 days after refund.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 45
|Delivery / transfer period
|Up to 48 months (absolute cap)
|Conclusion/signing of the agreement
|The seller must complete transfer/delivery (title and possession) within the contractual timeframe, no later than 48 months from the contract date.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 44; Reg. Art. 10
|Defect liability
(general)
|2 years
|Delivery date
|The limitation period for defect claims is generally 2 years from delivery, unless a longer period applies under the contract or applicable law.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 12(1)
|Defective housing / holiday immovables
|5 years
|Delivery date
|For housing and holiday-purpose immovables, the limitation period is 5 years.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 12(1)
|Second-hand housing – minimum period
|Min. 3 years
|Delivery date
|For second-hand sales, the seller's defect liability for such immovables cannot be reduced below 3 years.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 12(2)
|Defects concealed by gross fault or fraud
|No limitation
|—
|Limitation periods do not apply where the defect was concealed through gross fault or fraud.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 12(3)
|Completion of repair/replacement request (housing)
|60 business days
|Date the request is communicated to seller/manufacturer/importer
|Repair or replacement must be completed within 60 business days; otherwise, other remedies remain available.
|Law No. 6502 Art. 11(4)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.