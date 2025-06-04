Announcement Regarding The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Real Estate Trade

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Pursuant to the “Regulation Amending the
Regulation on Real Estate Trade”, which was published in
the Official Gazette dated 30 May 2025 and numbered 32915, it shall
no longer be permissible to publish real estate listings on online
platforms that reflect price increases not aligned with general
economic data and lacking a legitimate justification. Furthermore,
real estate businesses shall be prohibited from acting as
intermediaries in relation to such listings.
The aforesaid regulation shall enter into force on the date of
its publication.
