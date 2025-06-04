Announcement Regarding The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Real Estate Trade

Pursuant to the "Regulation Amending the Regulation on Real Estate Trade", which was published in the Official Gazette dated 30 May 2025 and numbered 32915...

Pursuant to the “Regulation Amending the Regulation on Real Estate Trade”, which was published in the Official Gazette dated 30 May 2025 and numbered 32915, it shall no longer be permissible to publish real estate listings on online platforms that reflect price increases not aligned with general economic data and lacking a legitimate justification. Furthermore, real estate businesses shall be prohibited from acting as intermediaries in relation to such listings.

The aforesaid regulation shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

