Presidential Circular Introduces Uniform Application Of Speed Limits On Highways

In line with the United Nations' target of "reducing traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 50% by 2030 and eliminating them completely by 2050," various measures are being implemented in Türkiye to enhance road traffic safety. Within the framework of the performance indicators set out in the 2024–2027 Road Traffic Safety Action Plan, efforts have been made to ensure nationwide uniformity in road markings indicating speed limits, and a Presidential Circular No. 2025/14 was published in the Official Gazette numbered 32988, dated 16 August 2025 ("Presidential Circular"). Establishing a consistent system of speed limits across the country is particularly important for the proper functioning of in-vehicle technologies and for strengthening overall traffic safety.

Pursuant to the Presidential Circular, traffic signs and markings indicating speed limits across Türkiye will be reviewed and standardized. In addition, it has been stated that, in the regulation of speed limits and traffic signs, the principle of "as few signs as possible, but as many as necessary" will be applied, with the aim of ensuring standardization and making the signs more understandable for drivers. Within this framework:

1. Speed limit signs, end-of-speed-limit signs, and other related traffic markings will be re-evaluated in terms of compliance with current standards, location, necessity, visibility, continuity, and their impact on driver behaviours.

2. Speed limits reduced by signage, particularly on divided highways outside residential areas, as well as on other highways throughout Türkiye, will be reviewed in line with the technical criteria set out in the Road Traffic Signage Standards Manual.

3. Level pedestrian crossings outside residential areas will be removed, except in special cases such as schools and hospitals.

4. Taking into account road structure, traffic density, and pedestrian mobility, speed limits reduced by signage in appropriate road sections will be revised. Where such assessments result in the removal of speed restrictions, the authority responsible for the construction and maintenance of the road will be required to implement the necessary infrastructural measures, including the removal of pedestrian crossings and bus stops, the closure of median openings that endanger traffic safety, and the removal of traffic signs.

5. The necessity and placement of residential area signs on intercity highways will be reassessed.

6. Municipalities will review speed limits on high-capacity roads passing through residential areas.

These measures, which are designed to enhance road traffic safety and protect life and property throughout Türkiye, will be implemented under the coordination of the Ministries of Interior and Transport, with the participation of the relevant ministries and municipalities. The process is to be completed by 1 September 2025 for priority roads and by 31 December 2025 for all other roads.

In light of these provisions, the equipment of vehicles to be manufactured in line with new technologies must be consistent with the assessments introduced by the Presidential Circular. Accordingly, vehicles to be placed on the Turkish market should be designed or, where necessary, modified in conformity with these requirements.

You may access the Presidential Circular here (only Turkish)

