The Regulation Amending The Regulation On The Execution Of Sales, Transfer And Registration Services Of Vehicles Has Been Published

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Execution of Sales, Transfer and Registration Services of Vehicles ("Amending Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 4 December 2024 and numbered 32742 and entered into force as of its publication date except for Articles 1,3,4,5,7 and 9.

The Amending Regulation provides certain amendments to the Regulation on the Execution of Sales, Transfer and Registration Services of Vehicles ("Regulation"), that was issued in the Official Gazette dated 31 January 2018 and numbered 30318.

The important headings of the Amending Regulation are as follows:

Reprinting of Lost License Plates (Art. 10/22): The following processes related to the reprinting of a lost registration plate can be completed through the e-Government portal: (i) generating a plate issuance request form, (ii) updating contact information, and (iii) creating a summary vehicle registration report. Regulations for Vehicles Used by Disabled Individuals (Art.16): If a disabled person's vehicle is equipped with modifications specified in their medical report through additional apparatus, the vehicle's registration will include a note stating: "The vehicle, equipped with special driving apparatus suited to the individual's disability and acquired exempt from special consumption tax, must be driven solely by the disabled person". Information about individuals authorized to drive these vehicles will also be recorded in the vehicle's registration. Even if the disabled person benefiting from the exemption is present in the vehicle, third parties may not drive the vehicle unless certified by authorized institutions or organizations as permissible. Clarification on Compulsory Liability Insurance in Vehicle Registration (Art. 18/1): In addition to the existing requirement of verifying the compulsory liability insurance for the vehicle, the Amendment Regulation further clarifies that it is necessary to "confirm the existence of compulsory liability insurance for the person purchasing the vehicle through sale or transfer, effective from the date of the sale or transfer." Issuance and Use of Registration Plates (Art. 31/4): The Turkish Drivers and Automobile Federation will now have electronic access to plate issuance request forms. If electronic access to the document is not possible, the plate cannot be issued without the physical submission of the written form. Printing, Distribution, and Data Sharing of Registration Plates and Documents (Art.48/4-d): Information related to the printing and distribution of registration plates, as well as plate issuance request forms, will now be shared in real-time not only with the General Directorate of Security but also with the Gendarmerie General Command and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

