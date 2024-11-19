Communiqué Amending The Communiqué On The Importation Of Road Motor Vehicles Has Been Published

Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Importation of Road Motor Vehicles ("Amendment Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette dated October 15, 2024, and numbered 32701 and will enter into force as of the thirtieth day following the date of its publication.

The amendment concerns certain provisions on Article 1, 2 and 3 of the Communiqué on the Importation of Road Motor Vehicles (Import: 2024/7) ("Communiqué"), published in the Official Gazette dated 31 December 2023 and numbered 32416, which is now renamed as theCommuniqué on the Import Supervision of Road Motor Vehicles (Product Safety and Inspection: 2024/41).

The important headings of the Amendment Communiqué are as follows:

Amendments to the purpose and scope : With the revisions to Article 1, the scope of the Communique is expended. In addition to regulating the importation of road motor vehicles, it now also regulates the procedures and principles for supervision of compliance with relevant legislation.

With the revisions to Article 1, the scope of the Communique is expended. In addition to regulating the importation of road motor vehicles, it now also regulates the procedures and principles for supervision of compliance with relevant legislation. Amendments to the legal basis: The amendments to Article 2 of the Communiqué update its legal basis, reflecting changes in Presidential Decrees, laws, and regulations. The reference in the Communiqué to the Import Regime Decision enacted by Presidential Decree No. 3350, dated 31 December 2020, has been removed. Instead, the new legal basis includes: Article 445 of Presidential Decree No. 1 on the Presidential Organization, Law No. 7223 on Product Safety and Technical Regulations, dated 5 March 2020, Presidential Decree No. 6038, dated 14 September 2022, which enacted the Technical Regulations Regime, and, The Regulation on Technical Regulations in Foreign Trade, published in the Official Gazette No. 32281, dated 16 August 2023.

Amendments to the list of goods subject to the Certificate of Conformity: Article 3 of the Communiqué specifies the customs tariff positions (CTP) and descriptions of goods subject to the Certificate of Conformity issued by the Ministry of Industry and Technology. In accordance with the list in the Communiqué, goods with 87.16 GTP (Trailers and semi-trailers; other vehicles without a moving device; their components and parts) were subject to the specified Certificate of Conformity, however goods with 8716.20.00.00.00 GTP (Self-loading or unloading trailers and semi-trailers for use in agriculture) were exempted. With the Amendment Communiqué, this exemption was abolished and goods with GTP 8716.20.00.00.00.00 were included in the list of goods subject to the Ministry of Industry and Technology's Letter of Conformity.

You can access the full text of the Communiqué via this link and the Amendment Communiqué via this link (both available only in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.