New Rules For Motor Vehicle Sales: Regulation Published

With the Regulation published in the Official Gazette dated 27 August 2024 and numbered 32645, significant amendments were made regarding the used motor vehicle sales and the obligations of distributors and authorized dealers in the first-hand motor vehicle sale were regulated.

With this Regulation, the Regulation on the Trade of Used Vehicles, published in the Official Gazette dated February 13, 2018, and numbered 30331, has been repealed. The Regulation governs the trade activities of real and legal entity merchants in motor vehicles, the procedures for used vehicle trade authorization certificate operations, the establishment of information and payment systems, and the procedures for preparing expert reports and vehicle auctions.

In this respect, as explained in detail below, substantial amendments were made regarding used motor vehicle sales (A), new provisions introduced regarding first hand vehicle sales (B).

A. SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENTS REGARDING USED MOTOR VEHICLE SALES

1. The requirement to have a workplace opening and operating permit in obtaining a used motor vehicle sales authorization certificate has been revoked.

2. Motor vehicle sales and marketing managers will be required to have Level 5 vocational qualification certificate and motor vehicle sales and marketing consultants will be required to have Level 4 vocational qualification certificate.

3. Except for the businesses operating in regions where there are no expertise businesses with TSE service qualification certificate, an expertise report shall be obtained by the business within ten days prior to the sale of vehicles in certain classes.

4. No other commercial activity other than the sale of used vehicles can be carried out in the workplace in the used motor vehicle sales.

B. SUBSTIANTIAL PROVISIONS INTRODUCED REGARDING NEW VEHICLE SALES

1. The Regulation introduces amendments to the sale of used motor vehicles, regulates the obligations of distributors and authorized dealers in the first-hand vehicle sale, and sets out the principles. With the Regulation as of January 1, 2025, following principles will be applied to sales of new vehicles.

2. In the marketing and sale of unregistered motor vehicles (i.e new vehicles), authorized dealers are obliged not to increase the sales price of the vehicle from the moment the taxes on the unregistered motor vehicle are paid by the buyer and to inform the buyer of the right to fix the price of the vehicle.

3. In the marketing and sale of unregistered motor vehicles, authorized dealers are obliged to deliver the vehicle to the buyer within fifteen days from the date of payment of taxes by the buyer.

4. Commercial activities other than insurance, financing, accessories, spare parts sales, service and after-sales services cannot be carried out in the workplace engaged in motor vehicle sales.

5. An obligation to issue an "order form" prior to taking any payment for the order has been introduced.

6. No payment or document that imposes a financial obligation on the buyer can be obtained from the buyer before the order form is issued.

7. The ordered vehicle must be delivered to the buyer within the period specified in the form, which may not be more than forty-five days.

8. Until the vehicle can be delivered to the buyer within 7 days, a partial payment of 10% of the final sales price or a document that puts the buyer under obligation may be obtained from the buyer.

The Buyer may cancel the order within 14 days from the date of issue of the order form without giving

You can access the Regulation in Turkish through this link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.